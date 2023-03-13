Well, you can’t say the Eagles didn’t sign anyone today

For the Philadelphia Eagles, the first day of NFL free agency legal tampering has mostly been about loss.

T.J. Edwards, gone.

Javon Hargrave, gone.

Marcus Epps, gone.

Others, possibly gone.

We did get the news that Jason Kelce is coming back for 2023. That is very important! But it’s not like he was an actual free agent. The decision was about whether he was going to retire or not. And the Birds are certainly thankful that he’s not walking away.

Still, the Eagles have yet to actually to actually add impact players to their roster. And that is not exactly unexpected since they’re relatively limited on cap space and the big money deals are the first ones to take place. Howie Roseman would remind you that it’s a long offseason and the roster building process is never-ending.

But you can’t say the Eagles did NOTHING in terms of signing anyone on Monday. They did re-sign Brett Toth!

This after releasing him on Thursday last week. Here’s what we wrote at the time:

Toth basically lined up at every spot on the offensive line at some point during his Eagles tenure. He took practice reps at both tackle and guard and then unexpectedly played at center during the January 2022 game where he suffered an ACL injury. Toth’s release was not necessarily expected since he could have conceivably competed for a depth spot on the 2023 roster.

I guess cutting him saved them some cap space or something? He’s back to compete for a roster spot. The expected departure of Andre Dillard means he could theoretically push for the backup left tackle spot behind Jordan Mailata.

So, there’s that!