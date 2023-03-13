Andre Dillard will not be returning to the Eagles

Andre Dillard is leaving the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency to sign with the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The three-year contract is said to be worth $29 million.

Dillard’s departure was expected. With Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson entrenched as the team’s starting offensive tackles, the former first-round pick was bound to find a better path to playing time elsewhere.

It’s safe to say that Dillard did not pan out as expected after the Eagles traded up to No. 22 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft to select him. At the time, it was thought that he would be Jason Peters’ successor at left tackle.

A combination or early career struggles and injury issues — including a biceps tear that ruined his 2020 season before it began — prevented Dillard from locking down a starting job, however. He then lost a training camp “competition” in 2021 to Mailata by a landslide.

Dillard played better than expected when he had to make five starts during that season. He also eventually demonstrated some ability to line up at guard in addition to left tackle.

Still, only getting nine starts over four seasons from a first-round pick is just not ideal.

It appears Dillard will take over at left tackle for the Titans in place of Taylor Lewan, who was released last month. It’ll be interesting to monitor from afar how Dillard, already entering his age 28 season, fares in Tennessee.

In the meantime, the Eagles will benefit from Dillard counting towards their compensatory pick formula.