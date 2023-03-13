Javon Hargrave will not be returning to the Eagles

Javon Hargrave is leaving the Philadelphia Eagles to sign a four-year, $84 million contract worth $40 million guaranteed with the San Francisco 49ers. This much according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, who adds that Hargrave and T.J. Edwards “will not be [Philly’s] only losses.”

There’s no sugarcoating it: this is a really big loss for the Birds. BGN’s Jonny Page published a film review titled “Javon Hargrave will be greatly missed if he’s not back” just a few weeks back.

Hargrave was a really good free agent signing by the Eagles during the 2020 offseason. After only logging 14.5 sacks in 63 games over four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hargrave was unlocked as a pass rusher in Philly. He produced 23 sacks in 48 games with the Eagles, earning a Pro Bowl nod (and being inexplicably snubbed of another) along the way.

Hargrave’s departure weakens an Eagles pass rush that was historically great in 2022. His exit might mean that Fletcher Cox is more likely to return ... but rumors indicate that the Birds might lose BOTH of their starting defensive tackles. If that’s the case, the Eagles are left with just Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Marvin Wilson under contract.

It would’ve been nice if the Eagles were able to retain Hargrave but they clearly didn’t want to shell out elite defensive tackle money to a player entering his age 30 season.

And as if losing him wasn’t annoying enough, he had to go the whiny, cry baby team that can’t stop complaining about how it was unfair that the Eagles beat them in the NFC Championship Game.