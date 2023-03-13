Should the Eagles trade for Austin Ekeler?

The Eagles could lose both Miles Sanders and Boston Scott to free agency, but the team could have some interesting options in the coming days, including Chargers RB Austin Ekeler. The running back was reportedly granted permission to seek a trade after talks for a contract extension fell apart.

Ekeler is 27 years old and is coming off his second consecutive season with over 1,500 total offensive yards. He finished the 2022 NFL season with 204 carries for 915 yards and a career-high 13 TDs, not to mention his 107 receptions for an additional 722 yards and 5 more TDs. His production in both the ground and passing game is the kind of versatility the Eagles look for at just about every position, but particularly at running back.

Nick Sirianni was the WR coach for the Chargers in 2017, Ekeler’s rookie season, and the Eagles head coach has talked about the RB several times since coming to Philly. Sirianni is all about relationships and connections, and he has one with the veteran rusher.

While Ekeler would be an obvious asset to the Eagles’ offense, especially with the clear indications that the team is not likely bringing Sanders back, it seems a bit of a stretch that Howie Roseman would be looking to spend that kind of money. Don’t forget, the Eagles have two first round draft picks coming up, including No. 10 overall from the Saints, so they could very well get a rusher on a rookie deal, instead.

Austin Ekeler is due $6.25 million in 2023 in what is scheduled to be the last year of his contract. https://t.co/Yy5vXb1aLo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023