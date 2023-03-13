Our 2023 NFL free agency tracker is officially here! We’ll be keeping tabs on all the rumors, reports, trades, news, signings, etc. that are relevant to the Philadelphia Eagles over the next few weeks in this space here at Bleeding Green Nation.

The action unofficially kicks off at noon on Monday, March 13 at 12:00 PM Eastern when the ‘legal tampering’ period begins. Teams and agents can begin negotiating contracts but they can not formally finalize any deals until the new league year officially starts on Wednesday, March 15 at 4:00 PM Eastern.

This year’s free agency period should be quite eventful for the Birds since they have a number of notable players set to hit the open market. Who will they lose and who will they be able to keep?

This post will be constantly updated so check back often!

Free agent and trade rumors involving the Eagles

***Most recent updates will be listed at the top of this section.***

[1:23 PM ET] - Javon Hargrave is signing with the San Francisco 49ers. The 4-year deal is reportedly worth $84 million with $40 million guaranteed. (Source: Adam Schefter)

[12:47 PM ET] - Good news! Jason Kelce said he’s coming back. Not going to retire. (Source: Jason Kelce)

[12:17 PM ET] - T.J. Edwards is signing with the Chicago Bears. The 3-year deal is reportedly worth $19.5 million with $12 million guaranteed. (Source: RapSheet)

[11:29 AM ET] - To kick off us, a recap of the latest buzz: the Eagles are making a “strong effort” to re-sign CJGJ but it seems like he could be headed elsewhere given his goodbye message ... James Bradberry is giving the Eagles a chance to match offers ... Javon Hargrave could make as much as $22 million, likely pricing him out of Philly’s range ... Fletcher Cox is likely headed out the door ... Darius Slay’s agent was given permission to seek a trade as the veteran cornerback and the Eagles try to figure out reasonable terms on a possible extension ... T.J. Edwards’ market could be more robust than expected.

Important free agency info to know

Here’s an Eagles free agency primer

Here’s how much cap space the Eagles have

Here’s the Eagles’ roster

List of Eagles 2023 free agents

STAYING

TBD

LEAVING

LB T.J. Edwards — Signed 3-year, $19.5 million contract ($12 million guaranteed) with the Chicago Bears

DT Javon Hargrave — Signed a 4-year, $84 million contract ($40 million guaranteed) with the San Francisco 49ers

UNSIGNED

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

CB James Bradberry

RB Miles Sanders

DT Fletcher Cox

S Marcus Epps

OG Isaac Seumalo

LB Kyzir White

QB Gardner Minshew

RB Boston Scott

WR Zach Pascal

DT Linval Joseph

DT Ndamukong Suh

DE Robert Quinn

OT Andre Dillard

P Brett Kern

List of new Eagles acquisitions

TBD