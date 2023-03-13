NFL legal tampering window begins today

NFL free agency unofficially begins today, Monday, March 13 at 12:00 PM Eastern.

In a transparently silly attempt to curb all the illegal tampering that goes on (see: Jalen Ramsey already being traded, players agreeing to deals right after noon, etc.), the league has designated a ‘legal tampering’ period for the 11th year in a row.

Note that the new league year does not OFFICIALLY begin until Wednesday, March 15 at 4:00 PM Eastern.

Here are the important things to remember regarding the negotiating window:

• Agents can negotiate numbers and agree to terms, but players can not actually officially put pen to paper and sign contracts. Hence why we sometimes see players back out of verbal agreements. (See: Eagles legend Frank Gore.)

• Teams can talk to agents, not directly with players.

• Players cannot visit other teams’ facilities.

• The window only applies to unrestricted free agents, not restricted free agents or exclusive-rights free agents.

The following Philadelphia Eagles players can begin negotiating with other teams at noon today since they’re set to be unrestricted free agents. While some may return, the Birds are expected to see a significant number of these key players leave.

DT Javon Hargrave

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

CB James Bradberry

RB Miles Sanders

DT Fletcher Cox

S Marcus Epps

OG Isaac Seumalo

LB T.J. Edwards

LB Kyzir White

QB Gardner Minshew

RB Boston Scott

WR Zach Pascal

DT Linval Joseph

DT Ndamukong Suh

DE Robert Quinn

OT Andre Dillard

P Brett Kern

The Eagles can and will also begin negotiating with free agents from other teams starting at noon. The Birds won’t be among the league’s biggest spenders on new players; they’ll be trying to keep some of their own guys. But it’s not like Howie Roseman should be expected to totally sit on his hands. He’ll need to make some moves to help offset the loses they’re expected to face.