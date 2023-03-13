Report: Eagles will host LSU defensive tackle on pre-draft visit

While free agency is largely the focus at the moment, the reality is that the 2023 NFL Draft is only 45 days away. And so we will continue to track the Philadelphia Eagles’ pre-draft visits.

The latest prospect known to be making a trip to the NovaCare Complex in South Philly is LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy. This much according to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

In 31 games played for the Tigers, Roy logged 13.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and one forced fumble. His production certainly doesn’t pop off the page but there’s a belief that he has not reached his ceiling.

Scouting report via NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

NFL Comparison: Dalvin Tomlinson The more you watch, the more you like the way Roy plays the game. He’s a little tight in his lower body, which prevents consistent gap leverage as a run defender, but he has outstanding upper body power and plays with unbridled energy. Roy has one-gapping snap quickness and two-gapping potential if he can become more consistent with taking on blocks. Despite limited starting experience at LSU, he already displays signs of a rush plan and the athletic talent to execute it. Roy is an ascending talent with the potential to become a quality starter.

Roy is currently the second known DT prospect to be visiting the Eagles. The team is also set to host beefy interior defender Brodric Martin.

It comes as no surprise that the Birds are doing their homework on defensive tackles. Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Linval Joseph, and Ndamukong Suh could all be leaving in free agency. If that’s the case, the Eagles will be left with Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Marvin Wilson. They clearly need to add more talent at this position.

Roy is expected to be a mid-round pick.

Roy film:

Spider graph via Mockdraftable: