Eagles All-22 Film Review: Probably need to say goodbye to Miles Sanders

By Jonny Page
Before the start of NFL Free Agency, I will attempt to break down as many of the Eagles’ free agents as possible. Each article will include stats, the player’s strengths and weaknesses, and my overall thoughts on whether the player should be re-signed or not. All rankings only include players with at least 20% of the snaps this year. All statistics are via Pro Football Focus unless mentioned otherwise!

Statistics

Sanders had a top year as a runner and the numbers back it up. However, finishing last in the PFF receiving grade is not a good look. When you look at the numbers such as the YAC and PFF run grade, you can’t help but feel a good amount of Sanders’ production comes down to the offensive line and the impact of Jalen Hurts. sad

Strengths

+ He has improved his decisiveness and dances behind the line of scrimmage a lot less. He is much more decisive at hitting the hole

+ Has matured as a runner a lot. Doesn’t try to bounce it outside too often anymore

+ He is very shifty and still flashes elite elusiveness. He’s an extremely talented runner and athlete

+ It’s not his elite skill, but he runs with good pad level and flashes good contact balance

+ Still runs with really good burst and acceleration and has very good long speed. He can create explosive plays which every offense needs

+ He can run all the zone/gap stuff the Eagles do, from shotgun, pistol or under-center. He’s a versatile runner

+ He’s electric in the open field when there’s space due to his speed

+ He is a much more tough competitive runner than he was at the start of his career

Weaknesses

- Has barely been used in the passing game for a while now. He has too many drops and is pretty much exclusively a 1st/2nd down back now

- Benefits from playing behind an elite offensive line. Doesn’t make people miss as much as an ‘elite’ back does

- His vision has improved a lot throughout his career, but I still wouldn’t call it a huge strength. He misses too many holes and runs into his offensive lineman too often

- Pass protection errors seem to follow him around. Obviously, I can’t be certain it is him at fault but they seem to be a theme when he is asked to pass protect

- Even when he blocks the right guy, he just isn’t very good in pass protection

- This feels like a weakness for a few of our players, but he had a really bad Super Bowl.

Overall

I’m a little conflicted about Miles Sanders because of how the Eagles value the running back position. The numbers are outstanding, but my gut tells me the Eagles should move on from Sanders. He is a good early down back but the lack of power and receiving talent is a real concern. I just don’t think you should be paying running backs second contracts unless they are top 5 at the position.

Spotrac has his market value at 2 years $14m which would rank 10th at the position on a per-year basis. It is hardly a huge commitment, but it is still a lot for a team with cap limitations. The Eagles need money this year and I don’t think they can afford to commit any to a running back. I do think Sanders is probably better than a lot of people think, and he did have a really good year as a runner, but I just don’t think this is a smart choice.

However, I will add, that the Eagles do need to replace Sanders. Those of you who have followed me for a while know I really like Trey Sermon and I would love him to get a chance, but there is no way the Eagles should go into the season next year with Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott as their 1 and 2. The running back is a big part of this Eagles’ offense and it may have to carry the team next year, so this team needs a legitimate option at starting running. I just don’t think that guy will be Miles Sanders.

Should they re-sign? = NO

Should the Eagles re-sign Miles Sanders?

