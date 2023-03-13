Eagles All-22 Film Review: Probably need to say goodbye to Miles Sanders

Before the start of NFL Free Agency, I will attempt to break down as many of the Eagles’ free agents as possible. Each article will include stats, the player’s strengths and weaknesses, and my overall thoughts on whether the player should be re-signed or not. All rankings only include players with at least 20% of the snaps this year. All statistics are via Pro Football Focus unless mentioned otherwise!

Statistics

Sanders had a top year as a runner and the numbers back it up. However, finishing last in the PFF receiving grade is not a good look. When you look at the numbers such as the YAC and PFF run grade, you can’t help but feel a good amount of Sanders’ production comes down to the offensive line and the impact of Jalen Hurts. sad

Strengths

+ He has improved his decisiveness and dances behind the line of scrimmage a lot less. He is much more decisive at hitting the hole

Eagles All22 offense thread v. Giants. This could be an interesting one! Lets start by looking at Dickerson moving defenders to create a hole for Sanders. He's going to be fun to watch in the run game for a long time. Good to see Sanders hit the hole quickly too. pic.twitter.com/KIceg3wLHZ — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 28, 2021

+ Has matured as a runner a lot. Doesn’t try to bounce it outside too often anymore

Eagles All22 Offense thread v. Washington. The Eagles OL was unbelievable this week. They were as dominant as I've ever seen then. Started with this play as I'm convinced that a rookie year Sanders bounces this outside and doesn't hit the hole. pic.twitter.com/V3alER1Z5X — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 23, 2021

+ He is very shifty and still flashes elite elusiveness. He’s an extremely talented runner and athlete

Every single week Sanders has a run that just reminds you how insanely talented he is. If he puts it together and stays healthy he has the potential for a big year. That cut he makes inside is so so smooth. pic.twitter.com/Angdxjj5UQ — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) September 13, 2022

+ It’s not his elite skill, but he runs with good pad level and flashes good contact balance

You know it's a good day when Seumalo is beat badly which ruins the trap block from Mailata and Sanders still makes a ridiculous play. If his contact balance is good he's a top tier back because his quickness and acceleration are outstanding. pic.twitter.com/SI8z2OYuWd — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 29, 2022

+ Still runs with really good burst and acceleration and has very good long speed. He can create explosive plays which every offense needs

Jags 33 will still be having nightmares. Hurts basically takes a defender out the play on nearly every run. It's a huge schematic advantage. Excellent job by Sanders pressing the hole to get the LB to commit and then bouncing it outside of Kelce. Really good stuff all around. pic.twitter.com/I2u66LIBI5 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 4, 2022

+ He can run all the zone/gap stuff the Eagles do, from shotgun, pistol or under-center. He’s a versatile runner

Sanders at his absolute best on pin/pull concept. Rookie year Sanders bounces this outside but he was quick and bust through the whole. Excellent to see! pic.twitter.com/BjJq0L2jWa — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) September 13, 2022

+ He’s electric in the open field when there’s space due to his speed

Not going to criticize Hurts here because he may have made the decision presnap to go to Sanders but coverage bust left Goedert totally wide open... I would assume he's reading Hi-Lo so maybe should stay on him a bit longer but it's a really good play by Sanders after the catch. pic.twitter.com/tgiiIbORGq — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 4, 2022

+ He is a much more tough competitive runner than he was at the start of his career

Eagles ran more from under center in this one. There was less read option and more straight downhill runs. Sanders had another excellent game & this was easily one of his best runs. It was good to see some power with the stiff arm at the end! pic.twitter.com/QGpXCpAbvw — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 7, 2022

Weaknesses

- Has barely been used in the passing game for a while now. He has too many drops and is pretty much exclusively a 1st/2nd down back now

- Benefits from playing behind an elite offensive line. Doesn’t make people miss as much as an ‘elite’ back does

Eagles mixed up the run game later and had more success. Sometimes some old fashioned under center is needed. Sanders has been excellent this year but I'd love him to make the safety miss in the hole here. Could have been a massive play if he breaks this tackle. pic.twitter.com/WCmDhRHc1e — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 22, 2022

- His vision has improved a lot throughout his career, but I still wouldn’t call it a huge strength. He misses too many holes and runs into his offensive lineman too often

Eagles all22 offense thread vs Commanders. The Eagles absolutely wanted to run the ball early on this game and couldn't get it going. Combination of average blocking and some questionable Sanders vision. Would love him to get upfield quicker and use the hole Kelce creates. pic.twitter.com/10bV1L8zeg — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) September 27, 2022

- Pass protection errors seem to follow him around. Obviously, I can’t be certain it is him at fault but they seem to be a theme when he is asked to pass protect

#13 I think Hurts should probably throw this to AJB if he's the 1st read... But it takes nothing away from the throw. This is elite! Eagles screw up the protection (again - Sanders/Goedert take the same defender) and the MIKE comes through unblocked. Quez HAS to catch this. pic.twitter.com/6kfDq883EV — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) February 14, 2023

- Even when he blocks the right guy, he just isn’t very good in pass protection

This is high level QB play. Sanders totally whiffs so there's a free rusher. Hurts drifts ever so slightly to his left to buy himself an extra half a second in order to hit DeVonta on the over route. This is so good! pic.twitter.com/QoqMZuLhMj — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 7, 2022

- This feels like a weakness for a few of our players, but he had a really bad Super Bowl.

Overall

I’m a little conflicted about Miles Sanders because of how the Eagles value the running back position. The numbers are outstanding, but my gut tells me the Eagles should move on from Sanders. He is a good early down back but the lack of power and receiving talent is a real concern. I just don’t think you should be paying running backs second contracts unless they are top 5 at the position.

Spotrac has his market value at 2 years $14m which would rank 10th at the position on a per-year basis. It is hardly a huge commitment, but it is still a lot for a team with cap limitations. The Eagles need money this year and I don’t think they can afford to commit any to a running back. I do think Sanders is probably better than a lot of people think, and he did have a really good year as a runner, but I just don’t think this is a smart choice.

However, I will add, that the Eagles do need to replace Sanders. Those of you who have followed me for a while know I really like Trey Sermon and I would love him to get a chance, but there is no way the Eagles should go into the season next year with Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott as their 1 and 2. The running back is a big part of this Eagles’ offense and it may have to carry the team next year, so this team needs a legitimate option at starting running. I just don’t think that guy will be Miles Sanders.

Should they re-sign? = NO