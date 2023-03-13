 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles 2023 free agency roster moves

All the offseason signings and trades in one place!

Contributors: Alexis Chassen, Brandon Lee Gowton, and Jonny Page
The Philadelphia Eagles are still in really good shape roster-wise heading into the 2023 NFL season, but the team does have a lot of decisions to make as they have a long list of potential free agents.

Howie Roseman addressed the list of free agents and how signing QB Jalen Hurts to a long-term deal might affect how many guys they are able to bring back. The Eagles’ GM also pointed to the NFL Draft, and how they don’t have a lot of picks this year, but they do have several really high picks, combined with a lot of picks in 2024.

While bringing in young talent will certainly be the preference given the salary cap situation, the team will still have to re-sign some of their key players and look to bring in some other options either on small one-year deals or via trade.

It’s a long offseason, and free agency doesn’t officially start until March 15 at 4pm, but the Eagles can still make plenty of moves before that.

15 Total Updates Since
Feb 13, 2023, 2:00pm EST

