Eagles 2023 free agency roster moves

The Philadelphia Eagles are still in really good shape roster-wise heading into the 2023 NFL season, but the team does have a lot of decisions to make as they have a long list of potential free agents.

Howie Roseman addressed the list of free agents and how signing QB Jalen Hurts to a long-term deal might affect how many guys they are able to bring back. The Eagles’ GM also pointed to the NFL Draft, and how they don’t have a lot of picks this year, but they do have several really high picks, combined with a lot of picks in 2024.

While bringing in young talent will certainly be the preference given the salary cap situation, the team will still have to re-sign some of their key players and look to bring in some other options either on small one-year deals or via trade.

It’s a long offseason, and free agency doesn’t officially start until March 15 at 4pm, but the Eagles can still make plenty of moves before that.