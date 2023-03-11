NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles land an edge rusher at No. 10

Welcome to the 2023 installment of BGN’s NFL Mock Draft Simulation series. Every week we will be running a seven-round simulation of the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. With NFL free agency about to begin, there are still so many things unclear about how the draft could look. At this stage, here is how the draft could shake out for the Philadelphia Eagles. (Note: We are using the PFF Simulator, which means using their draft boards. No trades.)

Pick 10: Nolan Smith, Edge, UGA

After a stellar combine, it feels like there is no “too high” to take Nolan Smith. While size may be a concern, elite athleticism puts him in conversation with players like Micah Parsons and Haason Reddick when they were college prospects. In Sean Desai’s defense, Nolan Smith would be a weapon who could line up as a true edge or be moved around to generate mismatches pre-snap.

Pick 30: Bijan Robinson, Running Back, Texas

Run from it. Dread it. The Bijan Robinson to Philadelphia hype is very real. Robinson’s fit is obvious with Miles Sanders headed for free agency. Robinson is a blue chip running back and could add yet another dangerous dynamic to the Eagles already dangerous offense.

Pick 62: Jaelyn Duncan, Offensive Tackle, Maryland

Jaelyn Duncan screams “Eagles offensive lineman” with his athleticism and versatility. He could be a successor for Lane Johnson at right tackle but could also slide inside and be quite an excellent guard for the Eagles almost immediately.

Pick 94: Tre’Vius Tomlinson-Hodges, Cornerback, TCU

While size might be a prerequisite for many NFL cornerbacks, Tre’Vius Tomlinson-Hodges feels like a player worth betting on despite an non-typical NFL build. He is a polished cover man with fantastic athletic ability. He might be best in the slot, but certainly has the speed and physicality to play outside.

Pick 221: Dee Winters, Linebacker, TCU

Dee Winters was a versatile, fun player on the TCU defense last year. He is a fantastic blitzer and plays much bigger than he is. Winters is almost a Nakobe Dean-lite and might be of some interest to the Eagles.

Pick 250: Alex Forsyth, Center, Oregon

The Eagles double dip on the offensive line in this draft. Alex Forsyth is a solid, highly experienced player. He could be an excellent depth piece with spot-starter upside.

