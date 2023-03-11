Eagles News: Fletcher Cox likely leaving Philadelphia?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles 2023 free agency rumor and report tracker - PhillyVoice

Fletcher Cox not expected to re-sign with the Eagles (3/11). Per the Twitter account @letsgo2thephone, Cox is likely to be moving on to a new team. These guys were all over the Cox release / re-signing weirdness a year ago, so they’re not just some random know-nothing jabronis, and I’m curious to see if they go 2/2 on Cox news in consecutive seasons. In 2022, Cox (32) had better stats (43 tackles, 7 sacks) than the previous year and is still a decent starter, but he never truly felt like an impact player and it has become pretty easy to see that his play in decline.

Report: Eagles give Darius Slay’s agent permission to seek trade - BGN

Now, that isn’t to say the Eagles will definitely move on from Slay. They would probably prefer to keep him while restructuring his contract to lower his $26.1 million cap number this year. But can the two sides agree on a path to move forward? For what it’s worth, the Eagles can only clear $3.7 million in cap space by trading Slay ahead of June 1. And that’s with $22.4 million in dead money. The Eagles would clear $8.6 million in 2023 and $13.8 million in 2024 if they traded him after June 1 ... but having to wait that long would not be ideal. It’s hard to see the market for his services getting better after teams sign corners in free agency and select them in a 2023 NFL Draft class that’s expected to offer quality talent at the position. Some have wondered if the Eagles having a willingness to ship out Slay means they plan to keep James Bradberry instead. That’s probably not the case. Again, it’s not like trading Slay frees up a lot of funds. And Bradberry is expected to command a big money contract in free agency. The Eagles don’t seem poised to beat out all other multi-year offers for a cornerback entering his age 30 season.

Darius Slay trade? + Eagles stay or go + Free agent targets - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski preview NFL free agency by discussing the likelihood of the Eagles keeping each of their free agents, the possibility of a Darius Slay trade (breaking news during the pod), and potential fits for the Birds to sign. Interact with us on Twitter: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen Use discount code BGN15 at RighteousFelon.com for 15% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com.

BG Comes Back - Iggles Blitz

Slay is a good player. He’s also 32. All he has to do is look around the league at veterans getting cut left and right. Heck, just see what happened to James Bradberry last year. I think he would be smart to work something out with the Eagles. You know the old saying…the devil you know is better than the devil you don’t. I think Howie is handling this the right way. He has to know there will be a very limited market for a 32-year old corner who wants big bucks. There are some really good corners in the draft. Teams will see that and it might make them hesitant about paying Slay the money he wants. You would hate to lose Slay if things don’t work out, but the Eagles have to keep an eye on the future. If they need to go young in 2023 to get in better cap shape and to try to develop young talent, so be it. The Eagles could also look to add veteran CBs that are cheaper. They found Steve Nelson in 2021 and Bradberry last year. There are a few veteran corners available in free agency and more could be cut. The Eagles will have options. Hopefully keeping Slay is one of them.

What we can all learn from Brandon Graham’s career - NBCSP

All day, Brady had been getting rid of the ball a split second before B.G. or any of the Eagles’ pass rushers could get there. Graham just put his head down and kept getting after it. All those 35 or 40 unsuccessful rushes did was make him hungrier and even more determined to finally make a play. And I’ve always seen that play, that historic play in the Eagles’ only championship in the last 60 years as a metaphor for B.G.’s career. No matter how many times he failed, he wasn’t going to stop trying. No matter how many times he came up empty, he was only going to keep pushing harder and harder.

Audible: Eagles mic’d up for Super Bowl LVII - PE.com

Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce, and Brandon Graham provide an angle of Super Bowl LVII that fans have yet to experience – until now. [BLG Note: I can’t bring myself to watch this. Let me know if you have the strength to do so.]

Report: Cowboys have ‘called’ about free agent Bobby Wagner - Blogging The Boys

On March 12, 2022, the Seattle Seahawks and linebacker Bobby Wagner mutually agreed to part ways, and he signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams. Now, almost a year later, Wagner is again a free agent looking for a home in 2023. The Dallas Cowboys were thrown around as a landing spot last year, given Wagner’s familiarity with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Dallas was out of the mix early because the price tag was too high. The second time around, the Cowboys are still willing to kick the tires on the future Hall of Fame linebacker coming to DFW. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reports.

Big Blue View mailbag: Daniel Jones’ contract, free agent options, NFL Draft, more - Big Blue View

John, I absolutely think that with 11 draft picks, the need for a third quarterback, and the reality that they probably won’t want to spend significant free agent money on a No. 3 quarterback the Giants could — and probably should — draft a quarterback somewhere in the upcoming draft. I don’t think that will be Hendon Hooker. I have doubts that Hooker gets out of Round 2, and it seems silly for the Giants to draft a quarterback that early after the contract they just gave Daniel Jones. On Day 3 of the draft I would think there are several possibilities. I haven’t really studied them, not have I yet asked the great Mark Schofield for his opinion on Day possibilities. I won’t be surprised at all, though, if the Giants use a Day 3 pick on a developmental quarterback.

Report: NFL owners don’t have votes to remove Dan Snyder; Jeff Bezos could finally bid after signing confidentiality agreement - Hogs Haven

The New York Post is now reporting that NFL owners don’t have the required 24 votes needed to remove Snyder. This move always seemed unlikely and one source described why owners are hesitant to make that unprecedented move now. [...] Dan Snyder has reportedly been blocking Bezos from bidding and getting access to the team’s finances due to his ownership of the Washington Post and their investigations into the team and Snyder. Bezos is the wealthiest bidder who has been linked to the sale, and could easily give Snyder the $6 billion he is reportedly seeking for the franchise.

Anthony Richardson tops combine standouts to re-examine; thoughts on Panthers acquiring No. 1 pick - NFL.com

The ultra-explosive inside pass rusher is built like a fire hydrant and plays like a bull in a china shop. Kancey’s exceptional first-step quickness, snap-count anticipation and hand-to-hand combat skills make him a nightmare at the line of scrimmage. Though he possesses substandard physical dimensions (6-1, 281 pounds), the Pitt product’s extraordinary speed (4.67-second 40-yard dash), athleticism and disruptive production (14.5 sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss in two years as a full-time starter) conjure up images of another Pitt product, Aaron Donald. While it is unfair to compare Kancey to a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, the similar frame, disruptive play style and college helmet make it hard to not make the comp. With more tape study and Pitt’s pro day on the horizon (March 29), scouts can determine if Kancey possesses the tools to develop into a difference-maker in the NFL trenches. [BLG Note: I really like Kancey.]

Artificial turf is a potential factor in the cancer deaths of 6 Phillies players - SB Nation

If you played a youth field sport at any level you probably had at least some contact with artificial turf. Now there are serious concerns about long-term exposure to the playing surface. Six former Philadelphia Phillies players, Tug McGraw, Darren Daulton, John Vukovich, John Oates, Ken Brett, and David West have died due to glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer that seems to indicate a link in their environment — with the turf inside of Veteran’s Stadium from 1971-2003 being a common factor. A ranging report from the Philadelphia Inquirer noted that the six players all died in their 40s or 50s, roughly three times the rate of the average adult population. Even more alarming was their mutual diagnosis of glioblastoma.

What the Panthers’ Trade to No. 1 Means for the Rest of the NFL Draft - The Ringer

The deck has been reshuffled in the Top 10, and that new order is reflected in Danny Kelly’s most recent mock draft on the Ringer NFL draft guide. But one mock draft alone can’t capture all of the repercussions of the top overall pick exchanging hands. To look at all of the ripples, we’ll start with the stone that was dropped in the pond: the Panthers trading up.

