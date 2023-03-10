Eagles News: Miles Sanders set to enter free agency as the top running back on the market

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL’s top-5 free agent running backs in 2023, ranked - SB Nation

No. 1: Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles. This was a really fascinating season for Sanders, and it will be curious to see how much of his 2022 success will be chalked up to Shane Steichen’s run schemes with the Eagles. Even if you don’t want to give Sanders the benefit of the doubt, he’s shown over the years that he can be a difference maker when he gets touches and has the potential to be a dual-threat back in an offense needing him to be one. The heart of the Eagles’ league-leading rushing offense last season, Sanders will get attention in free agency and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him signed to big money early by a team wanting a shifty backfield spark, because he is a different player to Jacobs and Barkley, who might be better every-down backs, but don’t have the receiving ability Sanders does — assuming a team wants to return emphasizing that part of his game.

2023 NFL free agency: Odell Beckham Jr. among 10 boom-or-bust players on the market - NFL.com

Boom: Sanders is coming off a career year that saw him rush for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns on 259 carries (4.9 yards per tote). The Pro Bowler continues to find success in 2023 as a playmaker between the tackles and in the pass game, providing balance and big-play ability to an offense in need of talent. Bust: Sanders had his best season alongside MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, who was the focal point of the Eagles’ top-five rushing attack. Without a dual-threat QB demanding attention in the run game, Sanders’ production reverts to around 800 rush yards per season.

Fantasy Football: Potential running back winners in NFL free agency - PFF

3. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have the top unrestricted free agent at running back in Miles Sanders. Sanders was able to finish at RB15 last season with three top-three finishes despite being in a committee and playing with Jalen Hurts, who often took rushing touchdowns that would typically go to running backs on other teams. Boston Scott is also slated to hit free agency. The best case for a free agent is they sign and are leading a two-man backfield with Kenneth Gainwell. The Eagles were the second-most run-heavy team in the second half of games last year at 53.6%. Philadelphia had the best offensive line at the end of the 2022 season. Isaac Seumalo is slated to hit free agency, but he’s also the weakest run blocker on the line. The Eagles are right in the middle of the league in terms of cap space. Whoever lands as Philadelphia’s lead back should be a fantasy starter, but might not have the ceiling of a top-10 back. Suggested Target: Damien Harris.

NFC East Free Agency Preview - BGN

Biggest need they should actually address in free agency: Secondary. Three fifths of the starting secondary are free agents, and at least two of them, James Bradberry and CJ Gardner-Johnson, won’t be returning. There’s never a shortage of defensive backs signing one year deals, so filling those roster spots with at least some warm bodies won’t be a problem. Getting players who can perform as well as Bradberry and Gardner-Johnson did will be a problem. That’s the risk you run with so many players on expiring deals. Can they win the offseason? A super team of the greatest PR professionals alive would not be able to spin what the Eagles are about to go through as “winning.”

Eagles Find a LB Coach - Iggles Blitz

That’s a good take on the situation. When Eliot was at Florida State, he had to defend Georgia Tech’s triple-option. While at Kentucky, he had to defend LSU’s pro-style offense. While at Kansas/Colorado, he had to defend several versions of the Air Raid offense. Eliot truly has seen it all. He can take all of those experiences and all that knowledge and use it to teach his LBs.

Eagles mailbag: Is Milton Williams ready to be a starter? - NBCSP

The defense will look different in 2023 for a few reasons. One of them is strictly personnel. They have so many free agents on that side of the football and they won’t be able to bring them all back. It’s hard to imagine they’ll have as much talent this season as they did last year. So there’s a chance that the defense doesn’t perform as well in 2023 and if that happens, it won’t mean Sean Desai isn’t a good defensive coordinator. He’ll very likely be working with less talent than Jonathan Gannon had in 2022 and that will be important to remember when the defense hits a rough patch next season. While a lot of the philosophy won’t change on defense — Nick Sirianni hired Desai because he fits his vision of defense — there will be some changes from Gannon to Desai, who is a truer disciple of the Vic Fangio scheme.

Top DL predicted to Browns, Pocic is not - Dawgs By Nature

Pro Football Focus has Hargrave as their third-best free agent behind quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Geno Smith. Jackson was tagged on Wednesday and Smith signed an extension which makes Hargrave the best unrestricted free agent with Bates right behind him according to PFF. PFF has a slightly lower per-year average for the defensive tackle at $18.33 million. Depending on how the contract is structured, the salary cap hit could be lower than that.

Patriots assistant Matt Patricia will not become the Eagles’ new linebackers coach - Pats Pulpit

While there is still a chance assistant coach Matt Patricia leaves the New England Patriots this offseason, one potential door to do so has now been shut. Despite rumors about him possibly joining the Philadelphia Eagles as their new linebackers coach, the club announced on Thursday that it had given the position to somebody else. Former Temple defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot will work with the group in 2023. Patricia’s future, meanwhile, remains unclear.

Cowboys NFL draft: Dallas receives 3 compensatory selections, now hold 9 total picks - Blogging The Boys

When Thursday began the Dallas Cowboys had six selections in the 2023 NFL Draft to their name. That number has since grown by 50%. No, the Cowboys did not make any sort of massive trade. On Thursday afternoon, the announcement of this year’s compensatory selections happened and the Cowboys received three for losing Randy Gregory, Connor Williams, and Cedrick Wilson in free agency a year ago. The latter two were both signed by the Miami Dolphins so we partly have them to thank for all of this. Of their three new selections two are in the fifth round and the other in the sixth. These are the Cowboys’ nine total selections in the 2023 NFL Draft (comp picks in bold).

Giants expected to attend Odell Beckham Jr.’s workout in Arizona - Big Blue View

The former Giants’ star purportedly has an interest in returning to the Big Apple. He remains very close with several Giants from the 2022 team, and he offers a resolution to one of the Giants’ biggest issues currently plaguing their roster - star talent at the wide receiver position. Of course, the best ability is availability, and Beckham Jr. has struggled with injuries over the last several seasons. He took the 2021 season off to rehab his torn ACL that was suffered in Super Bowl LVI. The upcoming workout will be the NFL’s first glimpse at the former Giants’ first-round selection.

Mitchell Rales is partnering with Josh Harris in a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder - Hogs Haven

This morning, Adam Schefter is reporting that a local billionaire, Mitchell Rales, is teaming with Josh Harris in an attempt to buy Washington’s football team. With an estimated net worth of $5.6B, Rales strengthens the Harris bid significantly. Josh Harris, who owns the Philadelphia 76ers(NBA), New Jersey Devils(NHL), and is a minority owner of Crystal Palace FC(Premier League) has an estimated worth of $6.2 billion.

Ravens hire wide receivers coach Greg Lewis, outside linebackers coach Chuck Smith - Baltimore Beatdown

“Greg has contributed to championship-level offenses and is a proven and creative game-planner,” Harbaugh stated. “His vast experience as a coach and a player will be a significant asset to our wide receivers room. A leader and effective instructor of the craft, Greg has a proven track record of developing talent and maximizing his units’ production.” Lewis, 43, replaces the wide receivers coach vacancy left by Tee Martin, who moved to quarterbacks coach. He has nine years of NFL experience as a coach, beginning with an offensive assistant role with the New Orleans Saints (2015), before working with the Philadelphia Eagles as a wide receivers coach in 2016. Since 2017, Lewis has coached for the Kansas City Chiefs for their wide receivers (2017-2020) and/or running backs (2021-2022).

Full 2023 NFL Draft order ahead of free agency - DraftKings Nation

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27 to 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Now that the NFL has announced compensatory picks for the draft, we have a good sense of the anticipated draft order as we head into free agency. The order is still subject to change as moves are completed, but there is at least a general idea of who will be on the clock and when.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio