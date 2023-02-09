Eagles snubbed at NFL Honors

With just a few days left before the Eagles and Chiefs take the field for Super Bowl LVII, and with that the last game of the 2022 NFL season, the league handed out their awards during NFL Honors on Thursday night.

Despite the Eagles leading the league in Pro Bowl players, and setting numerous franchise and league records throughout the season, not a single player or coach was honored. There was still a chance for Jalen Hurts to be named MVP with the last award of the night, but as some expected, Patrick Mahomes took the title.

Hurts was snubbed earlier in the evening, too, when Offensive Player of the Year went to Vikings WR Justin Jefferson. The WR is a phenomenal talent, but my vote still would have been for the Eagles’ QB, instead.

Eagles OC Shane Steichen was up for Assistant Coach of the Year, but the first award of the night was instead given to former Eagles linebacker DeMeco Ryans. Steichen has obviously done a great job, but Ryans was certainly deserving of the honor — I’d be a lot happier for him if his now-former players hadn’t been going on a cry-about-it campaign ever since the Eagles beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

There were a few other Eagles snubs heading into the evening, including Nick Sirianni being omitted from the Coach of the Year finalists — Brian Daboll, the guy Sirianni beat three times this year, won —, Haason Reddick not making the final three for Defensive Player of the Year (HOW!?), and Brandon Graham missing out on Comeback Player of the Year.