Eagles News: Jason Kelce’s mom doesn’t think her son is ready to retire

The Jason Kelce brand has limitless opportunities post-Eagles, but it makes retirement ‘very daunting’ - Inquirer

Kelce could almost do anything in his next phase. There are obvious paths in media and coaching. He loves music. He likes farming and gardening. He also has his wife, Kylie, and two daughters with another child on the way. But right now there’s still a game to play, and mother seems to know best about his future after Sunday. “I don’t think he’ll retire. This year he’s had more fun than I think he’s ever had in his entire career,” Donna Kelce said. “The Eagles and Chiefs are playing each other next year and he may just stay for that, to be able to play against his brother one more time in a rematch.”

The Kelce Bowl: Numbers, grades and a dive into the brothers’ dominance - PFF

C Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles. Jason Kelce has led the league in overall PFF grade multiple times and finished in the top five in five of the past six years. He has been arguably the best run-blocking center of his generation, and that’s despite a sub-300-pound listed weight. Kelce has incredible mobility, and it allows him to both maneuver himself around defensive linemen into position for blocks as well as get into open space and locate linebackers and defensive backs. The last time the Eagles were in the Super Bowl, Kelce was enjoying the best season of his NFL career. He earned a 94.8 PFF run-blocking grade and allowed 22 pressures across 19 games before becoming a Philadelphia legend in the celebration parade. This season, Kelce has been vying with his opposite number, Creed Humphrey, for the top spot in the PFF rankings. His PFF run-blocking grade hasn’t been quite where it was in 2017, but he has allowed just 11 pressures in 19 games this year as the entire Eagles’ offensive line has dominated. Offensive linemen don’t often build legacies that endure, but Jason Kelce is already an Eagles legend playing as well as ever in the middle of an offensive line that is arguably the best single unit in the Super Bowl.

How their podcast has made the Kelce brothers even closer - NBCSP

So when Jason and Travis Kelce began their podcast, New Heights, in September, one of the best byproducts has been strengthening their relationship. And as their two teams prepare to play in Super Bowl LVII, which many have dubbed the Kelce Bowl, both Jason and Travis reflected on their decision to jump into the podcast game. “We get to talk to each other every week, we get to have fun and in some ways I feel like it’s made my brother and I closer, talking every single week,” Jason Kelce said last week in Philly. “Normally in the course of a season, you go months without talking to each other at times. You’re so caught up in your own stuff. This ended up being a great thing.” Jason, 35, and Travis, 33, had been looking for years to find something fun outside of football to do together.

Chiefs writer gives 3 reasons why the Eagles will win the Super Bowl - BGN

1) The Eagles are able to isolate the Chiefs’ young secondary into one on one matchups. When you think of the Philadelphia Eagles offense, two of the first names that pop into your mind are AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith— and it may seem like stating the obvious, but if these two guys go off on Sunday, the Chiefs are going to be in for a long night. Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen likes to use motion along the line to expose zone coverage, and then send slot receivers and Dallas Goedert on routes over the middle to place the opposing safeties into conflict, which frees up one on one matchups for his outside receivers. While the Chiefs have the length and speed in the secondary to run with anybody, they are inexperienced and vulnerable to blown assignments. If Jalen Hurts can capitalize on these opportunities, then the Eagles’ offense will be able to put pressure on Kansas City’s offense and special teams to play mistake-free football, which they have struggled with at times this year. In addition, if the Eagles’ wide receivers can win early and often, it will force the Chiefs to dedicate resources to the parameter and limit their ability to blitz, which in turn will open up running lanes for Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts.

Super Bowl preview: Eagles-Chiefs over/unders - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski forecast the big game by making predictions about different events that might occur. The guys touch on Jalen Hurts’ expected output, why Miles Sanders could be primed for a big game, and much more. Interact with us on Twitter: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Use discount code BGN15 at RighteousFelon.com for 15% off your order!

Jimmy Kempski’s Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVII pick - PhillyVoice

It’s actually a bit reminiscent of 2017, when the Eagles faced Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and a good-not-great supporting cast. The Chiefs’ cast of characters are less hateable this time around, but they are the NFL’s alpha team. The Eagles are definitively better in the trenches, at the offensive skill positions, and in the secondary. Is the gap between Mahomes and Hurts big enough to overcome all of that? If Hurts remains hampered by his injury, then... maybe? I’ll bet that Hurts is ready for this moment. Give me the Birds (-1.5), and another parade. Eagles 29, Chiefs 24.

Scouting the Chiefs - Iggles Blitz

KC has a good offensive line, but they aren’t great. The OTs are vulnerable. RT Andrew Wylie led the league in sacks allowed with 9. He was second in pressures allowed. The OL ahead of him? Chiefs LT Orlando Brown. In their defense, KC did throw a ton of passes. Still, those OTs can be beaten. The Eagles have a major advantage witih Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat. The line is much better on the inside. LG Joe Thuney will have a tough matchup with Javon Hargrave. C Creed Humphrey has been outstanding in his short time in the NFL. RG Trey Smith is a player to watch. He has a real nasty streak and will pound on any defender he can.

Super Bowl 2023 preview: Chiefs-Eagles storylines, prediction - ESPN+

This will be a close game, although I will say the least relevant or meaningful part of this exhaustive preview is what you’re about to read below. Projecting how this individual game will actually go Sunday would be like doing second-by-second predictions for Plinko. Who could have expected the 49ers would lose Brock Purdy in the first quarter, or that the Bengals would commit a personal foul penalty with the game on the line? While I don’t have a strong feeling about which team wins this game, I lean toward the Chiefs. I’m concerned about the massive decline in Hurts’ passing efficiency, something that hasn’t needed to come into play against the Giants and a quarterback-less 49ers team. The Eagles should be able to run the ball, but will they have as much red zone success as they had during the regular season? Both of these defenses are weak in the places the opposing team wants to attack. The Chiefs aren’t a great run defense and don’t have great cornerbacks. The Eagles are weakest at linebacker and Mahomes can throw at their defensive backs when he’s not pressured. The Philadelphia pass rushes are inevitably going to get home, but that pressure can also help create short fields with strip sacks and takeaways. In a high-scoring shootout, I’m going to feel foolish if I pick anybody besides Patrick Mahomes. Chiefs 31, Eagles 27.

Philadelphia Eagles PFWA Super Bowl LVII Pool Report – February 8, 2023 - PFWA

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is trying to keep things as normal as possible for his team as it began its on-field work here in Arizona in preparation for Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs – all the way down to the musical playlist. Last week, before the team headed here to Arizona, veteran right tackle Lane Johnson sang Creed’s “Arms Wide Open” at the start of a practice, so Wednesday morning, he texted Sirianni with a specific request for more Creed. “I don’t know if he thinks I’m the DJ or what, but I guess he knows I can get things done,” Sirianni said, laughing. Sirianni delivered, and Creed’s “My Sacrifice” was the first song to blare through the speakers at the Arizona Cardinals’ practice facility. The playlist – which quickly shifted away from alternative rock to current rap hits – was just part of Sirianni’s plan to make Arizona feel like home. Sirianni put his team through a 70-minute, up-tempo walkthrough Wednesday morning, a session that mimicked the structure and intensity of a typical Wednesday practice.

Super Bowl LVII’s Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts chasing greatness while honoring past Black QBs - NFL.com

“It is real,” he said of using slights as motivation. “The realness is connected to this idea that we’ve all heard that perception is reality. From a young age, the athlete’s mind is formed in a way that we’re always looking for, listening for, feedback on our athletic abilities. As 7-year-olds, that’s listening to dad after the game saying, ‘You did really well against this kid, but this kid may be better.’ There’s always this feedback loop that athletes are looking for and receiving, particularly with social media and the different outlets.” The subject seems particularly pertinent as we near kickoff of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, as both starting quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, have acknowledged being confronted with significant challenges coming into the season. For Philadelphia’s Hurts, it was the call to prove he could be the Eagles’ quarterback of the future as well as the present. Some labeled this a make-or-break year, contending the Eagles might use one of their two first-round draft choices in 2023 to acquire a replacement if he failed to take his game to the next level. Never mind that he moved into a starting role late in his rookie season and took the team to the playoffs in only his second year. The fact that he struggled in the postseason loss to the Buccaneers became the storyline for 2022. It was ammunition for those who said he never would make it as a QB1 after being drafted in the second round out of Oklahoma.

Spadaro: Jalen Hurts delivers the perfect response once again - PE.com

There isn’t a question quarterback Jalen Hurts hasn’t been asked this week (media availability ends on Thursday, thank goodness), but one answer really says the most about him and about the mentality of this Eagles team and it is consistent with his messaging and that of Head Coach Nick Sirianni from the entire season. When asked about individual recognition and being a finalist for the league’s Most Valuable Player Award (to be announced Thursday night at NFL Honors), Hurts delivered the perfect response: A single player’s acclaim is a byproduct of team success. “I think all of those individual awards come, you don’t do those things by yourself. Any of them,” he said. “That goes down the line of history. I’m obviously blessed to be up for that award and I’m blessed to be here and I’m definitely soaking this all in. I put in a lot of hard work to be where I am and be where we are.” Hurts is a grinder, and for all of the spectacular plays he makes and the highlights he creates, the core of his football being is his work ethic. He is his own worst critic, and that enables him to accept tough love in coaching. He is extremely focused, evoking the legendary mindsets of former NBA stars Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant.

Superstar or superhero, Eagles’ DeVonta Smith is no stranger to the big stage - The Athletic

When you ask Smith’s teammates and coaches about what makes him special as a player, a few themes emerge. For one, there’s the fluidity and efficiency of his movement as a route runner. “You go and watch the film and he doesn’t look fast,” said wide receiver Britain Covey. “Then you watch the (defensive back) guarding him and he’s like (pumping his arms to run fast) and he’s like (3 yards behind him). And you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, he’s moving.’” Smith’s skeletal build is an old topic by now, but it often leads to cornerbacks underestimating his strength. “You try to muscle him around, (but) he’s got good body control,” said James Bradberry. “You try to use your body against him down the field, but he has great balance. And then at the line of scrimmage, he’s so crafty. He uses your strength as kind of momentum against you.” The most common praise for Smith, though, relates to his innate ability to know exactly where to be. “His knowledge of what’s going on around him,” Moorehead said. “That’s the thing that, to me, is so good — is he can run routes and excel and he’s gotten better at running routes, but he has such a good spatial awareness to understanding who’s around him, why they’re around him. That helps a quarterback, that helps the other guys on offense, and the combination of it is unbelievable.”

Is Joe Burrow the Next Tom Brady? - Football Outsiders

Establishing benchmarks is one of the things Walkthrough does. So let’s establish some benchmarks for what constitutes an “All-In Team.” An All-In Team must: Have a quarterback over age 30 with a contract among the ten largest in the NFL. Possess no first-round pick in the following year’s draft; and, Show a paper cap deficit for the following year. Simple, tangible and easily-attainable thresholds, right? An All-In team is paying heavily for their veteran quarterback, mortgaged some future draft capital (trading away a top pick but later getting one back is hedging a bet, which is the exact opposite of going “all-in”) and is financially leveraging itself for short-term gains at the expense of long-term consequences. The Rams did all of those things. The Eagles did not. And team-building philosophies are not easily lumped like political parties into only two categories.

These are the must-make Philadelphia-themed dishes for your Super Bowl party - SB Nation

Two NFL powerhouses, the Chiefs and the Eagles, are facing off in the 2023 Super Bowl. Both teams also represent cities that are culinary powerhouses. If you want to wow your guests this Super Bowl with a Philadelphia-inspired spread for your Super Bowl party, we’ve done the legwork for you and pulled together a menu that celebrates the very best food and drinks Philly has to offer. It would be absolutely wild to put together an Eagles-inspired Super Bowl party menu without the most iconic food that Philly is best known for: the cheesesteak. [BLG Note: The tomato pie is calling my name after reading this.]

Chiefs By The Numbers: How to stop the Eagles’ offense - Arrowhead Pride

Stopping Philadelphia on first down runs will also be a priority for Kansas City this Sunday, because the Eagles run the ball on 54% of their first downs — and they’re good at it. Per DVOA, Philadelphia ranks second on first-down runs. Unfortunately, the Kansas City defense ranks 20th on first-down runs. So it’s going to be a tough task for the Chiefs to slow down the early-down running game — although Kansas City can force some early second-and-longs, which would allow defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to get after Hurts with blitzes.

Patrick Mahomes Took the Next Step in His Development—by Getting More Boring - The Ringer

Throughout the early part of his career, Mahomes was defined by trick shots, deep balls, and awe-inspiring ridiculousness. But after his Super Bowl loss in the 2020 season, he put a greater emphasis on the basics—and that’s led to perhaps his best campaign yet.

