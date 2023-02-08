Super Bowl Injury Report: Eagles looking healthy

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report of the week leading up to Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Note that this report is an estimation because the team held a walkthrough in lieu of a normal practice.

Three players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Avonte Maddox, Lane Johnson, and Cam Jurgens.

All members of this trio were listed with “rest” next to their injury designations, which indicates the team is taking an especially cautious approach with them. They should be able to play in the Super Bowl.

Maddox is set to start at nickel cornerback. He told reporters he was wearing a boot last week as a precaution; the Eagles did not want him to stub his toe by accident.

Johnson is set to start at right tackle. He’ll have surgery on his groin injury once the season is over.

Jurgens seemingly got hurt in the NFC Championship Game despite not playing much. He should be available to be Jason Kelce’s backup.

Two players were listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Landon Dickerson and Robert Quinn.

Dickerson left the Eagles’ last game early due to the “hyperextension of his right elbow.” He did not practice last week but he’s clearly ready to play.

Quinn missed some practice time last week but the veteran is ready to suit up in his first Super Bowl.

Arryn Siposs is practicing and the Eagles have until 4:00 PM Eastern on Saturday, February 11 to activate him from injured reserve. The team doesn’t need to clean a roster spot for Siposs since they have one open after the NFL placed Josh Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OT Lane Johnson (groin, rest)

C Cam Jurgens (hip, rest)

CB Avonte Maddox (toe, rest)

FULL PARTICIPATION

OG Landon Dickerson (elbow)

DE Robert Quinn (foot)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

To be announced — check back for updates.