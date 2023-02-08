Jason Kelce’s Mom reveals when the Eagles’ center found what he was good at

In case you haven’t heard, Eagles legend Jason Kelce and his brother, Travis, started a new podcast/YouTube show last year called New Heights Show. In addition to being super funny, it’s also really informative and interesting hearing from two of the top players in the league analyze their games, and others, in-season.

Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts was one of their special guests, in addition to Patrick Mahomes, Rob Gronkowski, and most-recently, their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

Donna has been getting a lot of love this week, as the first mom to have two sons competing against each other in the Super Bowl. She’s been on the Today Show, Chiefs fans put up a petition to get her to do the coin toss on Sunday, and she even attended Super Bowl Opening Night and brought her sons some cookies.

During her appearance on her sons’ show, she talked about her life growing up, the boys being competitive at everything as young kids, and the various sports they participated in. At one point, she told a story about Jason, when he was a little squirt in hockey, and the first time he was allowed to hit people, he ran up to her and was so excited, “Mom ... I finally found what I’m good at!”

Jason talked about how he wasn’t offered any D1 scholarships to play college football, so he considered playing lacrosse, instead, but his parents assured him they would figure things out financially if football was the path he wanted to take, and he ended up walking on at the University of Cincinnati.

He might not be hitting guys the same way he did in hockey, but he definitely found what he was good at, and he kept that physicality ever since.