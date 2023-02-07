Philadelphia legend Nick Foles eventually wants to retire with Eagles

When a Super Bowl matchup looks to be as close as the one between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday should be, sometimes The Vibes can be a crucial tie-breaking factor. The Birds have been doing an extremely good job of stockpiling positive vibes and have even been receiving some help from former players.

Legendary Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl LII MVP was back in Philly last week to be a witness in the civil trial between former Eagles teammate, and fellow Super Bowl champion, Chris Maragos and orthopedic surgeon James Bradley and Rothman Orthopedics Institute, who were the Eagles team doctors and oversaw his rehabilitation from PCL surgery.

There were obviously media members present at the trial and they had questions for Foles about the upcoming Super Bowl. He noted that he’d be cheering for the Eagles to win and he also offered up another little tidbit that makes a whole lot of sense when you think about it. I mean, the man has a freaking statue outside of the Linc.

Foles told the Philadelphia Inquirer last week: “I look forward to coming back and visiting the city and, you know, hopefully even, when it’s all said and done, just retiring an Eagle. I think that’s the right thing to do.”

His run in the 2017 playoffs would be enough for him to want to retire as an Eagle, and also never have to pay for a meal/drinks in Philadelphia again, but Foles also had success during his first run with Philly. People (me, mostly) forget that he was a Pro Bowler in 2013 under Chip Kelly after throwing for 2,891 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only two interceptions while leading the league in QB rating, touchdown percentage, and yards per attempt.

Foles has one year remaining on his current contract with the Indianapolis Colts and with the head coach-less team set to draft a quarterback at the top of the first round, he might just decide to hang ‘em up after one last run as a more-than-serviceable backup/mentor.