What They’re Saying About The Eagles: California Whine Tour Part Deux

Previously on What They’re Saying About The Eagles...
WHAT’S GOING ON BLEEDING GREEN NATION?!
When left off with the Eagles in a bit of a precarious spot. CMC just absolutely embarrassed our defense, breaking multiple tackles before scoring a game tying touchdown (XP included). This coming on the heels of an Eagles takeaway which netted no points as well. The momentum is clearly shifting away from the men in green. An air of unease has grasped Bleeding Green. The 49ers feel hope.
Let me tell you something my friends. Hope is a dangerous thing. Hope can drive a fanbase insane.