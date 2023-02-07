Share All sharing options for: What They’re Saying About The Eagles: California Whine Tour Part Deux

Previously on What They’re Saying About The Eagles...

WHAT’S GOING ON BLEEDING GREEN NATION?!

When left off with the Eagles in a bit of a precarious spot. CMC just absolutely embarrassed our defense, breaking multiple tackles before scoring a game tying touchdown (XP included). This coming on the heels of an Eagles takeaway which netted no points as well. The momentum is clearly shifting away from the men in green. An air of unease has grasped Bleeding Green. The 49ers feel hope.

Let me tell you something my friends. Hope is a dangerous thing. Hope can drive a fanbase insane.

What They’re Saying About The Eagles: San Fraudsico Salty Whiners 2Salty2Furious

WARNING: INCOMING SALT STORM (7-7)

A PAIR OF SANDERS TDS (14-7)

WARNING: MOAR SALT INBOUND (14-7)

Give the ball back Josh, you know it isn’t yours.

GREAT SCOTT!!! (21-7)

WARNING: ENOUGH SALT TO GET PENNSYLVANIA THROUGH A WINTER

Sad Offseason Noises

STOP STOP THEY’RE ALREADY DEAD (28-7)