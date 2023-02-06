 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs’ top cornerback says he’s cleared to play in the Super Bowl

In addition to Sneed, Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney also said he’s “definitely” going to play on Sunday.

By Alexis Chassen
/ new
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

There was a lot to take in from Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, but one important update that will affect the game on Sunday is Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed announcing that he’s cleared concussion protocol after suffering the injury in the AFC Championship game.

This isn’t exactly good news for the Eagles, but the Philadelphia offense has faced good (and even great) secondaries this season, and will have another challenge ahead of them.

Sneed is coming off a career-best season, his third in the NFL, notching 108 total tackles, 11 passes defended, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, and one fumble recovery in the regular season. He was sidelined after just four snaps against the Bengals for the AFC title, and while he was able to do some conditioning work last week, he would have been listed as questionable if the game was played last weekend.

The CB isn’t the only formerly questionable Chiefs player to make an announcement Monday, with WR Kadarius Toney also saying he’ll play on Sunday.

The Eagles are coming into Super Bowl week relatively healthy, with all of their starters able to play — even though a few are playing through injuries —, and will hopefully stay that way leading up to the game.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation