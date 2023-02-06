Chiefs’ top cornerback says he’s cleared to play in the Super Bowl

There was a lot to take in from Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, but one important update that will affect the game on Sunday is Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed announcing that he’s cleared concussion protocol after suffering the injury in the AFC Championship game.

Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed says he cleared the concussion protocol today. He’s ready to play in Super Bowl LVII pic.twitter.com/asaREjV9Me — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) February 7, 2023

This isn’t exactly good news for the Eagles, but the Philadelphia offense has faced good (and even great) secondaries this season, and will have another challenge ahead of them.

Sneed is coming off a career-best season, his third in the NFL, notching 108 total tackles, 11 passes defended, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, and one fumble recovery in the regular season. He was sidelined after just four snaps against the Bengals for the AFC title, and while he was able to do some conditioning work last week, he would have been listed as questionable if the game was played last weekend.

The CB isn’t the only formerly questionable Chiefs player to make an announcement Monday, with WR Kadarius Toney also saying he’ll play on Sunday.

Kadarius Toney told me he’s “definitely” playing on Sunday. He suffered an ankle injury in the AFC championship game. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) February 7, 2023

The Eagles are coming into Super Bowl week relatively healthy, with all of their starters able to play — even though a few are playing through injuries —, and will hopefully stay that way leading up to the game.