Jeffrey Lurie on Jalen Hurts: “He’s just what we’re looking for”

There may have been questions heading into the season about Jalen Hurts and whether he was the future QB for the Philadelphia Eagles, but after losing just one game this season with him on the field — and setting just about all the franchise and league records, earning a spot in the Pro Bowl, and second-team All Pro honors — those questions have been silenced. And while fans will certainly argue as much, the person who really matters, CEO Jeffrey Lurie, agrees.

Eagles CEO Jeff Lurie told Sal Paolantonio Jalen Hurts has “nothing to prove” to be viewed as long term answer at QB.



Asked if contract extension negotiations are in the future, Lurie said: “He’s just what we’re looking for.” — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) February 7, 2023

Honestly, that’s a relief to hear.

Keeping Hurts in Philadelphia should absolutely be the priority for the team this offseason, even with a long list of free agents they need to work with. The QB has done more than enough to earn a long-term deal with the Eagles, and the Super Bowl run was just icing on the cake.

Still, the team hasn’t always done the right or smart thing when it comes to players they should keep on the roster [see: Brian Dawkins], but when it comes to the quarterback position, there’s really no other option. Very few QBs around the league are playing at an elite level like Hurts has been, and those guys aren’t going to be on the market anytime soon. Even if Howie Roseman wanted to throw all the Eagles future first round picks to trade for someone, there’s not really anyone with more potential in this organization than Hurts.

He is him. He is the guy. The now. The future.

Whether or not the Eagles end up leaving Arizona with a Super Bowl win, Hurts has done more than enough to earn a new deal, and gives the team the best chances of making more Super Bowl runs in the future. It’s just nice to see that Lurie feels that way, too.

UPDATE: Hurts was asked about what Lurie had to say. The QB’s response: