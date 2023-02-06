How many Super Bowl rings does each player on the Eagles’ roster already have?

If the Philadelphia Eagles can manage to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, they’ll be able to commemorate their momentous with a Super Bowl ring.
Some members of the organization already have one of these (as pictured in the photo above this article) from the team’s Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots.
A number of others are looking for their first championship jewelry. Here’s a breakdown of what’s at stake for the entire roster. We’ve also included players on injured reserve (IR), physically unable to perform (PUP), and the practice squad (PS) since they receive rings as well.
Can earn their second Super Bowl ring
DT Ndamukong Suh
DT Linval Joseph
DE Brandon Graham
C Jason Kelce
DT Fletcher Cox
OT Lane Johnson
OG Isaac Seumalo
LS Rick Lovato
K Jake Elliott
DE Derek Barnett (IR)
WR Greg Ward (PS)
Can earn their first Super Bowl ring
P Brett Kern
DE Robert Quinn
CB Darius Slay
DT Javon Hargrave
CB James Bradberry
LB Haason Reddick
LB Kyzir White
DE Josh Sweat
WR Zach Pascal
OT Jordan Mailata
CB Avonte Maddox
TE Dallas Goedert
RB Boston Scott
RB Miles Sanders
QB Gardner Minshew
S Marcus Epps
LB T.J. Edwards
OT Andre Dillard
WR A.J. Brown
WR Quez Watkins
S K’Von Wallace
CB Josiah Scott
QB Jalen Hurts
S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
OT Jack Driscoll
DT Milton Williams
TE Jack Stoll
WR DeVonta Smith
CB Zech McPhearson
LB Patrick Johnson
RB Kenneth Gainwell
OG Landon Dickerson
QB Ian Book
LB Christian Elliss
C Cam Jurgens
LB Kyron Johnson
CB Josh Jobe
LB Nakobe Dean
DT Jordan Davis
WR Britain Covey
TE Grant Calcaterra
S Reed Blankenship
P Arryn Siposs (IR but designated to be activated)
LB Shaun Bradley (IR)
TE Tyree Jackson (IR)
DE Janarius Robinson (IR)
DT Marlon Tuipulotu (IR)
OL Brett Toth (PUP)
WR Devon Allen (PS)
S Andre Chachere (PS)
WR Tyrie Cleveland (PS)
CB Mario Goodrich (PS)
S Anthony Harris (PS)
DE Tarron Jackson (PS)
OT Fred Johnson (PS)
OT Roderick Johnson (PS)
DE Matt Leo (PS)
CB Mac McCain (PS)
OG Sua Opeta (PS)
OG Tyrese Robinson (PS)
LB Davion Taylor (PS)
TE Noah Togiai (PS)
C Cameron Tom (PS)
DT Marvin Wilson (PS)
