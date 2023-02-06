How many Super Bowl rings does each player on the Eagles’ roster already have?

If the Philadelphia Eagles can manage to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, they’ll be able to commemorate their momentous with a Super Bowl ring.

Some members of the organization already have one of these (as pictured in the photo above this article) from the team’s Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots.

A number of others are looking for their first championship jewelry. Here’s a breakdown of what’s at stake for the entire roster. We’ve also included players on injured reserve (IR), physically unable to perform (PUP), and the practice squad (PS) since they receive rings as well.

Can earn their second Super Bowl ring

DT Ndamukong Suh

DT Linval Joseph

DE Brandon Graham

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox

OT Lane Johnson

OG Isaac Seumalo

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

DE Derek Barnett (IR)

WR Greg Ward (PS)

Can earn their first Super Bowl ring

P Brett Kern

DE Robert Quinn

CB Darius Slay

DT Javon Hargrave

CB James Bradberry

LB Haason Reddick

LB Kyzir White

DE Josh Sweat

WR Zach Pascal

OT Jordan Mailata

CB Avonte Maddox

TE Dallas Goedert

RB Boston Scott

RB Miles Sanders

QB Gardner Minshew

S Marcus Epps

LB T.J. Edwards

OT Andre Dillard

WR A.J. Brown

WR Quez Watkins

S K’Von Wallace

CB Josiah Scott

QB Jalen Hurts

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

OT Jack Driscoll

DT Milton Williams

TE Jack Stoll

WR DeVonta Smith

CB Zech McPhearson

LB Patrick Johnson

RB Kenneth Gainwell

OG Landon Dickerson

QB Ian Book

LB Christian Elliss

C Cam Jurgens

LB Kyron Johnson

CB Josh Jobe

LB Nakobe Dean

DT Jordan Davis

WR Britain Covey

TE Grant Calcaterra

S Reed Blankenship

P Arryn Siposs (IR but designated to be activated)

LB Shaun Bradley (IR)

TE Tyree Jackson (IR)

DE Janarius Robinson (IR)

DT Marlon Tuipulotu (IR)

OL Brett Toth (PUP)

WR Devon Allen (PS)

S Andre Chachere (PS)

WR Tyrie Cleveland (PS)

CB Mario Goodrich (PS)

S Anthony Harris (PS)

DE Tarron Jackson (PS)

OT Fred Johnson (PS)

OT Roderick Johnson (PS)

DE Matt Leo (PS)

CB Mac McCain (PS)

OG Sua Opeta (PS)

OG Tyrese Robinson (PS)

LB Davion Taylor (PS)

TE Noah Togiai (PS)

C Cameron Tom (PS)

DT Marvin Wilson (PS)