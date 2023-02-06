Another sign that Jonathan Gannon will return to the Eagles in 2023

Jonathan Gannon apparently wasn’t kidding after the NFC Championship Game when he said he isn’t leaving the Philadelphia Eagles this year.

Originally considered to be a “top candidate” for the Houston Texans job that he interviewed for, Gannon was beat out by DeMeco Ryans.

The Eagles’ defensive coordinator was also said to be generating interest from the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals.

But the Broncos filled their head coaching vacancy by trading for Sean Payton.

And now the Cardinals are reportedly down to three finalists: New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, and Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores.

So, Gannon will not be staying in the desert after the Eagles play Super Bowl LVII there.

The only other opening is the Indianapolis Colts job. Gannon came over with Nick Sirianni from Indy ... but there’s been no word that Jim Irsay is interested in him. Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, who recently interviewed with the Colts for a second time, is still a name to watch there.

The much-maligned Gannon is more popular recently than he’s ever been in Philly. Allowing just 14 points through two playoff games has helped his case. So has the viral “We’re gonna f***ing gut these guys” video.

Gannon can get Eagles fans even more excited about his expected return by limiting Patrick Mahomes in a Super Bowl victory.