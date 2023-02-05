Senior Bowl: 15 draft prospects to remember on offense

Senior Bowl week has been in full swing. The players have spent the last few days practicing, running drills and workouts with NFL scouts and coaches. Here are some offensive players that have stood out and deserve some attention.

Jaelyn Duncan, Offensive Lineman, Maryland: Jaelyn Duncan has always been an impressive player from a physical perspective, standing at 6’6” and 320 pounds. He is a big, powerful player who has a high ceiling.

Jarrett Patterson, Offensive Lineman, Notre Dame: Jarrett Patterson is an iron man offensive lineman who battled through injuries to play center and guard at Notre Dame. He was extremely effective during his time there and has proven to be a tough matchup this week in mobile.

Dawand Jones, Offensive Lineman, Ohio State: Dawand Jones played in the shadow of Paris Johnson Jr. but is an excellent player in his own right. This week he has had the chance to thrive on his own.

Joey Fisher, Offensive Lineman, Shepherd: Joey Fisher was one of the best lineman at the Division II level. This week he has had impressive showings against players from much, much bigger programs. He could be a very fast riser.

O’Cyrus Torrence, Offensive Lineman, Florida: Immensely talented player with great power, O’Cyrus Torrence got to show off his NFL level tools in person this week.

John Michael Schmitz, Offensive Lineman, Minnesota: John Michael Schmitz was the keystone of Minnesota’s offensive line, holding it down at center for the last two seasons. He is a smart, tough player who has a chance to show off his abilities as a blocker this week.

Chase Brown, Running Back, Illinois: Chase Brown rushed for over 1,600 yards last season. His blend of strength, vision and a hard running style make him an effective old school running back who can handle 20 carries a game. This week has been a chance for Brown to potentially show his ability as a three down back who can handle duties catching the football and hanging in as a blocker.

Tyjae Spears, Running Back, Tulane: Tyjae Spears exploded for the Green Wave this year, playing a huge part in their Cinderella season. Spears doesn’t have prototypical size of a lead NFL back, but he is a dynamic athlete whose burst, long speed and ability to cut on a dime make him hard to bring down in the open field. He is a dangerous pass catcher too. This week has been a chance for him to show he is a complete back who can run between the tackles and deal with contact.

Luke Musgrave, Tight End, Oregon State: Luke Musgrave was never able to produce at Oregon State. Injuries caused him to miss all but two games in 2022, which means the Senior Bowl is a big chance for him to show off what he can do. At 6’6” and 250 pounds, Musgrave has a rare physical profile for a tight end. He has the size and speed to be a mismatch on offense and the ability to thrive as a run blocker. He is a projection, but teams seemed to be impressed with what he has done this week.

Jayden Reed, Wide Receiver, Michigan State: Jayden Reed is definitely a player whose best football is still ahead of him. He is a truly dynamic athlete who thrived with the ball in his hands at MSU, but offensive breakdowns in 2022 made it difficult for him to take another step. Reed got to show his special athletic ability this week as a receiver and a returner.

Puka Nacua, Wide Receiver, BYU: Puka Nacua is a fascinating prospect. At 6’2” and over 200 pounds, he has a good build for a receiver. He is very athletic and dynamic with the ball in his hands. BYU did everything they could to get him the ball, including giving him 25 carries this year. Nacua will be seen as an offensive weapon, but can he show he is also polished in the basic facets of the receiver position?

Nathaniel Dell, Wide Receiver, Houston: Nathaniel Dell is a speed demon who ate up receptions at Houston. He caught 199 passes in the last two years, scoring 29 times through the air. His speed and vision as a ball carrier also make him a dangerous returner. Dell’s biggest hurdle will be his size, weighing under 170 pounds at 5’10”. Dell needs to prove that he can still get open against bigger, more physical corners and handle contact.

Xavier Hutchinson, Wide Receiver, ISU: Xavier Hutchinson has been the engine of the Iowa State passing game over the last three years. He has 254 catches in his three years there, with 107 of them coming in 2022. He is a big, physical receiver with great hands. He just needs to show he can get open against faster cornerbacks who aren’t afraid to challenge him physically.

Rashee Rice, Wide Receiver, SMU: Rashee Rice is a catch-everything type of player. He has great ball skills and soft hands. He has no problem securing catches in traffic, making him an ideal possession type receiver. He is not overly fast, so showing he can get open against the cornerbacks in Mobile is the big thing for him to consistently do this week.

Andrei Iosivas, Wide Receiver, Princeton: Andrei Iosivas is coming to Mobile from the ranks of the Ivy Leagues, where he starred at Princeton as their top receiver. His 6’3” build and speed to burn made him a difficult match up at the FCS level. He has turned heads this week, and will need to continue to show he can run and get open against NFL level athletes.