Eagles, Jeff Stoutland agree to contract extension

The Philadelphia Eagles and run game coordinator/offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland “agreed in principle” to a contract extension, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Stoutland, 60, was said to have drawn interest “from multiple teams for offensive coordinator positions this [NFL hiring] cycle.” Perhaps former Eagles offensive coordinator and new Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich was among those trying to recruit him.

The Eagles must be overjoyed to retain Stoutland’s services. He’s done an excellent job with Philadelphia’s offensive line since originally joining the team in 2013. The Eagles have consistently had some of the league’s best blocking units under his tutelage.

Stoutland has regularly helped players to maximize their talent. Jordan Mailata went from never playing football at all to becoming a high quality left tackle under his position coach’s guidance (see: Jeff Stoutland University). Stoutland has also typically made more out of less when it comes to the Eagles having to get by with backup players in situations where the starters are injured.

While his work with such a critical position like the offensive line is very valuable, so are his contributions to the Eagles’ offensive design. As his run game coordinator title would suggest, Stoutland is key to Philly’s success on the ground. The Eagles are known for utilizing a number of different run plays as opposed to having a more one-dimensional bread and butter attack.

Stoutland’s prowess has played no small part in the Eagles being in position to win their second Super Bowl over the past six seasons. It’s great to know he’ll be back beyond the big game.