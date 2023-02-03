Eagles-Chiefs Injury Report: Avonte Maddox expected to play in the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third official injury report on Friday in advance of the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Today marked the team’s first actual practice after previously holding a walkthrough on Thursday.

The big news is that Avonte Maddox is expected to play next Sunday despite sitting out of practice while wearing a walking boot.

Maddox is said to be managing his injury in order to get ready to play. This precautionary sentiment matches up with how the Eagles have been including “rest” in his injury report designation.

The Eagles’ nickel cornerback originally injured his toe during the Eagles’ Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys. He missed three games over four weeks before returning for the Eagles’ matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Maddox, Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, and Robert Quinn were all listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE for the third straight day. Considering they all have “rest” included in their injury designations, it seems like the team is taking it easy with them with over a week left until the Super Bowl is to be played.

The Eagles listed a group of eight players as limited with “rest” designations. Standard procedure.

Arryn Siposs participated in his first practice since getting hurt in Week 14. He is eligible to be activated from injured reserve to replace Brett Kern.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OG Landon Dickerson (elbow, rest)

OT Lane Johnson (groin, rest)

C Cam Jurgens (hip, rest)

CB Avonte Maddox (toe, rest)

DE Robert Quinn (foot, rest)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB James Bradberry (rest)

WR A.J. Brown (rest)

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

DE Brandon Graham (rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

CB Darius Slay (rest)

DE Josh Sweat (rest)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

In terms of participation, there are no changes from the Chiefs’ Thursday injury report.

In terms of listed status, the Chiefs’ report reads as if a game were to be played this Sunday. If that were the case (it’s not), Mecole Hardman would be listed as doubtful. Andy Reid already indicated he is not likely to play in the big game.

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney are listed as questionable. They have not practiced this week but they’re expected to be able to get some work in next week.

Starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is questionable as he’s still in the concussion protocol. It’d be a big deal if he can’t play. That said, there’s still plenty of time for him to be cleared.

Starting linebacker Willie Gay is also listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week. He’ll probably be able to play but he’s a bit less than 100%.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring)

CB L’Jarius Sneed (concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Willie Gay (shoulder)

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle)

RB Jerick McKinnon (ankles)

RB Isiah Pacheco (wrist)

OG Trey Smith (ankle)

WR Justin Watson (illness)