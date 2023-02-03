Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Jerry Jones says Eagles bet it all to win this year, Cowboys think longer term - PFT

“Anybody who thinks I won’t take a chance, has misread the tea leaves. But I do think longer term,” Jones said. “And I’m real hesitant to bet it all for a year. There’s a lot of things that can happen for that year. In essence, we’re seeing a couple of teams that have had some real success putting it all out there and paying for it later, in Philadelphia and Los Angeles.” But while Jones makes a valid point that the Rams paid for it a year later, the Eagles had a fundamentally different approach. It’s true that the Eagles traded a first-round draft pick for wide receiver A.J. Brown, but they did so only after a series of trades that left them in good position, with multiple first-round picks. And the Eagles have two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft as well. The Eagles also currently have more cap space for 2023 than the Cowboys do, so it’s hard to see how Jones can justify any claim that the Eagles went all-in while the Cowboys are thinking longer term. Still, Jones thinks the Rams and Eagles are similar. “That’s pretty impressive to have two teams in the last two years empty the bucket and get to the Super Bowl,” Jones said. “But if you miss, it is a long go.” Jones said he doesn’t think the Cowboys should be either the most aggressive team in making trades and free agent signings, or too hesitant to take chances. “I like where we are right now, more in the middle,” Jones said. The Eagles like where they are right now, in the Super Bowl.

Jonathan Gannon before Eagles vs. 49ers: “We’re gonna f***ing gut these guys” - BGN

Of course, the biggest test for Gannon lies ahead in Super Bowl LVII. Shutting down Daniel Jones and the combination of Brock Purdy/Josh Johnson is one thing. Merely forcing Patrick Mahomes to have a mediocre performance should be considered a huge challenge. If you’re looking for a reason to feel inspired, perhaps this NSFW video of Gannon being fired up before the NFC Championship Game will do something for you.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ Dynamic Run Game - Football Outsiders

The Eagles are running quarterback power, but with a twist that gets Kelce more involved. Rather than sliding the left side of the line to handle all three threats and use the running back as the lead through the middle, the Eagles pinch the line inside and ask the running back to take the safety (Hufanga, 29) off the edge. That frees Kelce to loop around the left tackle as the lead blocker and get a great angle on Greenlaw (57). Hurts goes untouched for 10 yards before muscling out the final 2 yards, a testament to both the blocking scheme and his speed in the open field. Ugly as the stat sheet looked by the end of the game, the Eagles rushing offense came to play. To bounce back from some of their lulls and rewire the core of their rushing offense on the fly, constantly changing drive by drive, is a testament to both the talent on the roster and how well the coaches are seeing the game right now. Sunday’s game was a reminder that when the Eagles get into their groove and find the defense’s pain point, they hammer it like no other. That’s true of both the rushing and passing attack, which is why their offense has been able to carry them all season. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is a tough egg to crack in the postseason, but there should be little doubt that the Eagles offensive staff will have something ready for him.

Super Bowl 57: How the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles match up - PFF

The Eagles have been installed as slight favorites for this game by Vegas, and when you break it down unit by unit, you can see why. They have a much more complete side and arguably the most complete in the NFL this season, and it’s hard to see the combination of Mahomes, Kelce and Andy Reid as underdogs in any one-off game.

Why Hurts’ age just simply doesn’t matter in Super Bowl LVII - NBCSP

The reason we haven’t talked much about Hurts’ age is because he doesn’t carry himself like a 24-year-old. He’s a natural-born leader and unquestionably an old soul. Whenever I think about Hurts’ demeanor, I think back to that mic’d up clip of Doug Pederson in 2020 when he said sometimes you have to check for a pulse. Hurts is as steady as they come and that isn’t going to change, not even as he gets set for the biggest game in his life. Sirianni knew it before the NFC Championship Game and it’s true again going into the Super Bowl. “He’s going to have that same demeanor,” Sirianni said. “You just don’t all of a sudden change just because the situation changes. “That’s what we think as a team, and I know Jalen, he’s going to be locked in, and he’s going to work and prepare every day to be ready for this game, and he’s going to be ready to go. I know that.”

Twenty-two Eagles give their favorite plays from a Super season - The Athletic

Brandon Graham. Getting my double-digit sack (cackles). And then, the Colts game, that was my best play, to win the (game with a sack) after (Hurts’ touchdown). That was a good one. Man, let me see. Oh, no, Cowboys pick, that was my best play. The one where (C.J. Gardner-Johnson) got the pick at the end? That was my best play. It was big in the game. That was a big play because, boy, everyone talking smack about them Cowboys. They ain’t have Dak but I don’t care, people always gonna say that, but it don’t matter.

Eric Edholm 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Four QBs selected in top 10; Bills, Eagles add running back - NFL.com

10) CB Christian Gonzalez. Another “bonus” pick here, the Eagles can sit back and let a talented player fall into their laps. However, they tend to target certain positions in Round 1 — and they love long, athletically gifted corners in the mold of Gonzalez.

Jalen Hurts focused on keeping ‘the main thing, the main thing’ - PE.com

Hurts will be part of history on February 12 when he and Patrick Mahomes represent the first pair of Black quarterbacks starting the same Super Bowl game, something he acknowledged as special. “I think it’s history. I think it’s something that’s worthy of being noted and it is history,” Hurts said. “I think it’s come a long way. I think there’s only been seven African American quarterbacks to play in the Super Bowl. To be the first for something is pretty cool. It’ll be a good one.” The one line that stood out, in typical Hurts fashion, was when he said, “Let’s keep the main thing, the main thing.” What does that mean? “It’s a Philly thing,” we know about, born from a Hurts quote in a press conference and that line launched a sold-out marketing and merchandise campaign. “Keep the main thing, the main thing.”

South Jersey school district announces 2-hour delay on Monday after Super Bowl 57 - 6ABC

The Gloucester City School District plans to be on a two-hour delay on Monday, February 13. A statement from Superintendent Sean Gorman says, “It is a rare and special time for families to watch our local professional football team compete in the Super Bowl. We feel that it’s important to give students and staff the opportunity to enjoy the game with the families and still attend school and work the next day safely and well-rested.”

Nick Foles and other 2018 Super Bowl champs testify in Philly court for ex-Eagles captain suing his doctors - Inquirer

Watching Maragos — a close and longtime friend who Foles said is the first person he calls when he’s going through a hard time — struggle after the injury has been difficult, Foles said. Maragos’ lawyers have said he still suffers from pain, walks with a limp, and will need a knee replacement in the future.“It’s been brutal, watching him go through it, watching him walk. This dude was flying down the field going a million miles an hour,” Foles testified during about a half-hour on the witness stand. “Even watching him walk [to the courtroom] … it’s tough. His life has been changed dramatically in the blink of an eye.” The quarterback was one of three of Maragos’ former Eagles teammates to take the witness stand this week in a star-studded medical malpractice trial in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, which also included testimony from Foles’ Philly Special counterpart, tight end Trey Burton, and former Eagles linebacker Justin Hicks.

Super Bowl LVII betting: Big bets, wacky wagers and more for Eagles-Chiefs - ESPN

A bettor in Ontario placed a pair of $500 bets on team’s kicker — Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott (200-1) and Kansas City’s Harrison Butker (200-1) — to be named Super Bowl MVP. A kicker has never won the award.

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes know these are not the same Eagles they saw last season - Arrowhead Pride

Despite his tenure ending a decade ago, three Eagles players were drafted by Reid in Philadelphia. Kansas City is familiar with center Jason Kelce; the Eagles chose the older brother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 draft. Reid also drafted defensive linemen Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox as first-round selections in 2010 and 2012, respectively. The coach is happy with how their careers unfolded. “I’m very proud of those guys,” Reid expressed. “I know them personally, so I’m proud of them. They are tough guys, tough-minded. They’re good leaders, they’re fun to be around, and they’re good football players. “Each one’s an individual, and each one has their own characteristics — but in general, I would tell you that about them. Great team guys.”

Report: Colts Have Scheduled Second Round Interview with Eagles OC Shane Steichen on Saturday - Stampede Blue

With the Super Bowl a little over a week away, the Colts will reportedly be coming to Steichen in Philadelphia—and rest assured, it may not be lasting up to 12 hours like some of the other finalists’ second round interview have gone in Indianapolis, with the young offensive coordinator already busy preparing for the Chiefs defense and the Eagles offensive game plan.

3 possible targets in free agency for the 49ers - Niners Nation

James Bradberry - CB. Age: 30. Assuming Jimmie Ward and Emmanuel Moseley have played their final snaps as 49ers, Bradberry makes sense on a short one-or-two-year deal. Deommodore Lenoir had a solid playoff showing, but adding Bradberry could move Lenoir into the slot. Bradberry and Mooney Ward would be a prime outside cover corner duo. Last season, Bradberry signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Bradberry’s age won’t make a long-term deal likely, but he is still highly productive. His season in 2022 earned him a second-team all-pro selection. Being on the other side of 30 is a concern, but Bradberry is still effective.

Julian Love: Nick Sirianni getting ‘free ride’ as Eagles coach - Big Blue View

Schrager asked Love how he felt about Sirianni’s arrogant sideline antics during the Eagles’ 38-7 Divisional Round victory over the Giants, as the video of the Eagles’ coach slowly head-nodding toward the cameras in a boastful manner ran across the GMFB screen. Love didn’t hold back and said “I don’t like it” in reference to the antics. Love then stated that Sirianni was “in for a free ride right now,” presumably due to the roster of the Eagles being magnificently constructed by Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman.

The 4 top questions at the beginning of the Cowboys’ offseason - Blogging The Boys

Are we about to see the end of the Ezekiel Elliott era in Dallas? After years of being handcuffed to Elliott by his draft position and an equally unwise big second contract, the Cowboys can finally let him go and gain badly needed cap space. His performance last year, or lack of it, makes this seem the wisest course. That leaves them with needing to get Tony Pollard back in the fold, but the most important part of this is the team acknowledging that running back is a position that is so easy to find more than adequate talent late in the draft, or through very affordable free agent acquisitions. For a front office that obsesses over how they have to divvy up that pie, this is an egregious misuse of resources. It is late, but this is a true opportunity to correct things. It ain’t looking good, though.

Could interest in Eric Bieniemy and Anthony Lynn signal big plans at quarterback? - Hogs Haven

If you are asking the question of why either candidate should consider Washington when there are arguably several more situations that are better, that is fair. Furthermore, you’d have to hope in this instance that Rivera has good situational awareness and his conversations with both coaches must reflect that. Regarding job security, Rivera knows that he is not in the best standing perceptually with ownership changes looming. However, do you cut ties with an offensive coordinator in Scott Turner (whom you just extended last year) if you don’t believe this offense has a lot of potential behind the right quarterback and coordinator combination?

NFL’s new Pro Bowl format, explained - SB Nation

For years, the NFL has struggled to find the right balance with the Pro Bowl. 2023 offers the latest change in format. With the Pro Bowl coming at the end of the season, the NFL has long found it difficult to attract both players, and fans, to the event. With many players opting out for injuries or other reasons, and players in the game itself shying away from contact — with good reason — the game had had become a very watered-down version of the product we see during the regular season, and especially the playoffs. In recent years, the NFL incorporated skills challenges and other side events, such as dodgeball, to try and showcase the athleticism of the athletes while not exposing them to further injury. But there was still the matter of the game itself. Now, the league has changed the format yet again. Here is what to expect from the 2023 Pro Bowl, and perhaps beyond.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio