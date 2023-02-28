Official: Eagles announce 5 coaching updates

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced five updates to Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff on Tuesday. Here’s an overview:

Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator.

Seahawks associate head coach - defense Sean Desai was hired to defensive coordinator.

Eagles assistant quarterbacks coach/offensive assistant Alex Tanney was promoted to quarterbacks coach.

Eagles consultant Marcus Brady was promoted to senior offensive assistant.

Eagles offensive quality control coach T.J. Paganetti was promoted to run game specialist/assistant tight ends coach.

Let’s sort through this news on a coach-by-coach basis.

BRIAN JOHNSON

Johnson to OC was the worst kept secret since Shane Steichen departed to be the Indianapolis Colts’ new head coach. We wrote more about Johnson at length earlier on Tuesday. He is the Eagles’ first ever Black offensive coordinator and first Black coordinator since 1998.

SEAN DESAI

Pete Carroll spilled the beans on the Eagles hiring Desai as their new DC earlier on Tuesday. Though relatively young and inexperienced with just one year of coordinator experience under his belt, Desai is an intriguing hire. He has worked with a number of different veteran defensive minds, such as Carroll, Vic Fangio, Chuck Pagano, Mike Pettine, and Mel Tucker. You can read more about Desai here. We’ll continue to dive into his background and outlook here at BGN.

ALEX TANNEY

Tanney joined Sirianni’s staff in 2021 directly after playing his last season as a backup quarterback (with the New York Giants) in 2020. Johnson’s ascension left an opening to fill and Tanney, who only turns 36 in November, was a logical replacement.

MARCUS BRADY

Brady joined the Eagles as a consultant during the 2022 season after being fired as the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive coordinator. He was said to be working with Jonathan Gannon and the defensive side of the ball. Though he’s another relatively youngish guy (turns 44 in September), Brady boasts more coaching experience than Tanney does. The latter can lean on the former in that regard. Tanney and Brady are in the pipeline as future OC candidates if/when Johnson gets hired away for a head coaching job down the road.

T.J. PAGANETTI

Paganetti originally joined the Eagles on Chip Kelly’s coaching staff in 2013. He’s held various titles since then.