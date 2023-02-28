Sean Desai to the Eagles confirmed and praised by Pete Carroll [UPDATE]

UPDATE: The Eagles confirmed they’re hiring Sean Desai as well.

Sean Desai is joining the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Pete Carroll.

The Seattle Seahawks head coach confirmed as much to reporters at the 2023 NFL Combine, according to Bob Condotta.

Desai went through a second defensive coordinator interview with the Eagles on Monday. He was said to be “well-positioned” to get the job earlier on Tuesday.

Carroll, whose record suggests he knows a thing or two about defense, clearly thought highly of his former underling. Carroll hired Desai to be part of his coaching staff with an “associate head coach - defense” title last season.

Here’s what Carroll had to say about Desai while speaking at the podium on Tuesday, via NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“We had a great time. He’s really, really a brilliant football guy. The background and the information he holds, his access to information is really special. He helped us a ton getting going and making a year’s transition (the Seahawks changed defensive coordinators in 2022). We got along great. It was a good challenge for me. [Desai] comes from a different football background so it was fun to knock heads and always figure it out.”

When asked if he thought Desai has what it takes to be a good DC, he responded:

“There’s no doubt. There’s no doubt. Yeah.”

Additionally, I spoke with Mookie Alexander from SB Nation’s Seahawks outlet, Field Gulls, and he had the following to say.

“It is tough to pin down Desai’s role but he did have significant input in the gameplan [...] the Seahawks’ nickel-heavy approach to alignment looks like his influence.”

Players praised Desai's work, particularly in the preseason camps. The #Seahawks defense struggled for most of '22, particularly with the move away from bear to mostly 2-4/4-2 fronts. Desai ran these fronts a lot in Chicago; you can glean that was his influence on the '22 system https://t.co/1VsLsYlXqK — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) January 9, 2023

“This is also a good vantage point from last offseason considering Seattle was mediocre on defense but Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen were two of the clear bright spots: [LINK].”

Nice things to hear about the man replacing Jonathan Gannon in Philly.