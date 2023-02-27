Another Eagles defensive coordinator candidate has been ruled out

Another Eagles defensive coordinator candidate is out of the running.

Glenn Schumann is returning to Georgia as co-DC after interviewing for Philadelphia’s vacancy, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.

The Birds’ interest in Schumann was first hinted at last week. Now we have more confirmation that they actually interviewed him.

Truth be told, Schumann didn’t seem like the most probable hire. While there’s certainly an allure with someone connected to Georgia’s defensive success, the 32-year-old is not exactly the most experienced candidate. Having a track record isn’t everything; the Eagles were comfortable hiring Gannon despite the fact that he had never been a DC. But there is something to be said for it.

By contrast, Eagles DC candidate Sean Desai can point to calling an NFL defense for one season. And he just might be the front-runner for the job, although Dennard Wilson could still be in the mix as well. Those guys appear to be the two most likely finalists, though Jesse Minter and Chris Shula were also reportedly interviewed.