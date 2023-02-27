Eagles, Sean Desai reportedly meeting in Philly for second defensive coordinator interview

The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting Seattle Seahawks “associate head coach - defense” Sean Desai at the NovaCare Complex on Monday for a second defensive coordinator interview, according to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Desai was described as a “finalist” to be Jonathan Gannon’s replacement. That much makes sense since two Eagles DC candidates — Jim Leonhard and Vance Joseph — were ruled out last week.

News of the Eagles’ interest in Desai first emerged on February 17. Here’s some of what we wrote at the time:

Desai, 39, only joined the Seahawks last year after previously spending nine seasons with the Chicago Bears. The Temple alumnus eventually worked his way up from defensive quality control coach (2013-2018) to defensive coordinator (2021) in the Windy City. In Desai’s sole season as a DC, the Bears ranked 13th in defensive DVOA, tied for 21st in opponent offensive points per game, and 22nd in EPA per play. [...] Desai’s only chance at being a DC came in a lame duck season for the franchise. Perhaps he could benefit from a more stable environment, such as the situation in Philly. Philly’s interest in Desai is likely not totally unrelated to his experience working under Vic Fangio, whom the Eagles consulted with last season. Desai and Fangio overlapped in Chicago for four seasons.

The Eagles hosting Desai for a second interview obviously signals serious interest. It might not be much longer until the hire is finalized.