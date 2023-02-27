Eagles News: DeVonta Smith is wearing a walking boot

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

DeVonta Smith is in a walking boot, two weeks after Super Bowl - PFT

Smith left the locker room after the loss to the Chiefs wearing a boot. While there’s no reason to believe the injury will limit his ability to participate in the offseason program, the presence of the boot means it’s a situation worth watching as the offseason continues to unfold.

A whopping 13 Eagles make PFF’s list of the top 101 NFL players - BGN

PFF also called Hurts one of the “surprises of the season” and called him a “dynamic threat at all levels.” Reddick was noted as “one of the free agent signings of the season” and I’m assuming that, while factually correct as is, the word “best” was supposed to be in there somewhere. Slay and Bradberry may not have had the end to the season that they, or anyone to be fair, wanted, but PFF reminds people that “at one point in the year, you could have made the case that the Eagles had the league’s best two cornerbacks based on how they were performing.”

Eagles NFL combine mailbag: Trade scenarios, value of top CBs, the Bijan Robinson question - The Athletic

Here’s the rub: Jeremiah also gushed about the depth of this running back class and said teams will find starting-caliber backs in the third round. So the question isn’t only whether a running back is worth taking at No. 30, it’s whether he’s worth taking over a player at a premium position. My guess is the Eagles will come out of the first round with someone on the line of scrimmage and a cornerback, if they even draft two players in the first round. But special exceptions are always made for blue-chip players. If Robinson projects as a blue-chip player, they should consider it. I know they looked hard at McCaffrey in 2017. To the second question: Never say never with the quarterback factory, right? If someone like Hendon Hooker falls because of the injury red flag and the Eagles had conviction about the player and the person, I think 2020 shows that they’d consider the range of outcomes and the potential upside. But I don’t anticipate that happening. I also don’t think the Hurts pick set a precedent; Hurts was an intriguing prospect in their eyes — not just a quarterback who was there in the second round.

Eagles Stay or Go 2023: Time for a new punter? - NBCSP

Roob: He was better this year than last year – at least until his last punt of the season. But still not good enough. Punting or kicking in an outdoor stadium in the Northeast is a unique challenge. Jake Elliott has it mastered. In an era where average punters are around 41.5 net average and top-10 punters are in the 42.5 to 44 range, Siposs was near the bottom of the NFL at 39.5. If you factor in the Super Bowl, he’s down to 38.2 Among the worst in the league. The Eagles have to do better. Not just because of the Super Bowl disaster but because of his entire body of work. Verdict: Goes

The Scourge of Draft Desperation and The Combine Without a Sure Thing - FMIA

The “exceptions in scouting” Combine. There are coaches who, when speaking to scouts in their organizations, specify minimum heights and weights for each position. This year, that could be challenged. “This year, there are exceptions,” Jeremiah said. “In every position in this draft, you can find an undersized player who’s one of the highest-ranked players. For instance, my top corner is [Devon] Witherspoon of Illinois. He’s listed at 180 pounds—and he might be less than that. Obviously Bryce Young at quarterback. You go to the defensive tackles. One of the more fascinating players, Calijah Kancey from Pitt, same school as Aaron Donald – he’s listed at 6-foot, 280 pounds. He might come in at 5-11. But he’s a great player. It’s one position after another where you’ve gotta try and decide like, gosh, I don’t want a team of little guys but these guys are really, really good football players. Fascinating storyline.”

Jalen Ramsey would be a home run for the Cowboys, but it won’t be easy - Blogging The Boys

The problem is that adding Ramsey would be really, really difficult for the Cowboys. They’re currently $7.5 million over the cap, meaning they’ll need a series of restructures and extensions (looking at you, Dak Prescott) just to be cap compliant. Then there’s all the players they want to keep, headlined by Tony Pollard. If Dallas does indeed hit Pollard with the franchise tag, that’s $10 million right there. There are still other names to consider, like Terence Steele, Leighton Vander Esch, Donovan Wilson, Dalton Schultz, Connor McGovern, and Jason Peters. Not all of those names will be re-signed, but the Cowboys have a lot of work to do just to be able to afford those guys and have enough money to sign their draft picks (usually a maximum of $9 million total but often less than that).

Commanders fans are enthusiastic about Eric Bieniemy, optimistic about Sam Howell, but skeptical about a quick sale of the team - Hogs Haven

Earlier this offseason, Ron Rivera made it clear that he planned to go into the offseason with Howell as QB1. Coach Rivera also made it clear that the team would not once again commit big resources to securing a veteran signal caller to add to the roster. That suggests that he expects to either add a veteran backup or journeyman, draft a mid-round rookie, or both. Of course, plans can change, and presumably, with so much on the line for him personally, Bieniemy should have a huge say in what the Commanders do at quarterback this season. On the day of his introductory press conference in Ashburn, the new Assistant Head Coach was given the opportunity to unconditionally back the young former UNC QB, but EB faltered: “I’m still going through the evaluation process. When it’s all said and done with, you know... Sam has some stuff to him, but like I said, you always want to create competition.” That sounds very much like a coach who is open to other options. I strongly suggest that you stay open to the possibility that the Commanders may do something unexpected at the QB position between now and July. But Hogs Haven readers don’t share my reservations.

NFL team proposes rule to make roughing the passer reviewable - NFL.com

An NFL team has proposed a new rule that would make roughing the passer reviewable by replay, NFL Network’s Judy Battista reported on Sunday. The proposed rule — which Battista reported is not expected to be supported by the league’s Competition Committee — would be voted on by ownership during March’s Annual League Meeting, unless it is withdrawn.

