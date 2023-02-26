A whopping 13 Eagles make PFF’s list of the top 101 NFL players

You don’t win the NFC Championship and come oh so close to winning the Super Bowl without having good players on the roster. I’ll give you a minute to pick your jaw up off the floor after that heater of a take. Alright, now that you’ve wrapped your mind around that, Pro Football Focus named their PFF 101 for the 2022 season on Friday and the Philadelphia Eagles had a baker’s dozen’s worth of players make it, the most of any team in the league.

So no one gets angry in the comments, PFF says that this list is created with an “all positions are created equal” mantra and that playoff performance IS taken into account.

The Top-10 edge defenders from the 2022 season, per the PFF101 pic.twitter.com/HIMIowN7i1 — PFF (@PFF) February 25, 2023

Here, with their rankings, are those 13 players:

No. 9, Lane Johnson, OT

No. 17, Jason Kelce, C

No. 20, A.J. Brown, WR

No. 24, Jalen Hurts, QB

No. 36, Brandon Graham, DL

No. 38, Haason Reddick, EDGE

No. 47, Jordan Mailata, OT

No. 72, Javon Hargrave, DL

No. 79, T.J. Edwards, ILB

No. 80, Dallas Goedert, TE

No. 82, Josh Sweat, DL

No. 84, Darius Slay, CB

No. 89, James Bradberry, CB

The Birds had six offensive players and seven defensive players make the list, although their four highest ranked players were all on the offensive side of the ball. Arguably the top offensive line in the league had 60% of its members make the cut with Johnson and Kelce being the two highest rated Eagles on the list.

Lane Johnson did not allow a single QB hit on 614 pass-blocking snaps this year



No. 9 on PFF's 101 best players from the 2022 season pic.twitter.com/4qT3TIDRBf — PFF (@PFF) February 23, 2023

On Johnson, PFF says: “Despite playing with an injury throughout the playoffs, Johnson allowed just 11 hurries across 18 games this season with virtually no schematic help at any point. None of his allowed pressure registered as sacks or even knockdowns.”

PFF also called Hurts one of the “surprises of the season” and called him a “dynamic threat at all levels.” Reddick was noted as “one of the free agent signings of the season” and I’m assuming that, while factually correct as is, the word “best” was supposed to be in there somewhere. Slay and Bradberry may not have had the end to the season that they, or anyone to be fair, wanted, but PFF reminds people that “at one point in the year, you could have made the case that the Eagles had the league’s best two cornerbacks based on how they were performing.”

Of the Eagles who made the list, a number of them will be free agents this offseason, including Bradberry, Edwards, Graham, Hargrave, and Kelce.

If you are interested, here are the top-10 players according to PFF: