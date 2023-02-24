NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles use two first-round picks on the defense

Welcome to the 2023 installment of BGN’s NFL Mock Draft Simulation series. Every week we will be running a seven-round simulation of the upcoming NFL Draft. Over the next few weeks, multiple factors will impact what these simulations look like: changing consensus on players will alter the shape of draft boards and free agency moves will affect how team needs are projected. For this week, ahead of the NFL Combine, there are still so many things unclear about how the draft could look. At this stage, here is how the draft could shake out for the Philadelphia Eagles. (Note: We are using the PFF Simulator, which means using their draft boards. No trades.)

Pick 10: Jalen Carter, Defensive Lineman, Georgia

Jalen Carter falling to pick ten would be a miracle, but stranger things have happened in the NFL Draft. Carter would be a perfect pairing with former teammate Jordan Davis to give the Eagles a young, disruptive duo on the inside of their defense.

Pick 30: Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

What’s the best way to build on a defense that set sack records last year? Add more pass rushers. Nolan Smith is a highly athletic pass edge defender with great burst and power. He would be a perfect addition to an already deadly rotation on the defensive line.

Pick 62: Josh Downs, Wide Receiver, UNC

The Eagles will go as Jalen Hurts goes, meaning you can not surround him with too many weapons. WR3 is looking like a sneaky need and Josh Downs would be a perfect complement to DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown. Down has the speed to burn downfield and the toughness to thrive over the middle of the field.

Pick 94: Devon Achane, Running Back, Texas A&M

Devon Achane is a true game breaking back who could step in and immediately be a 200 carry player as a rookie. Behind the Eagles offensive line, Achane would have all the room in the world to break off big runs. Achane being a sneakily good pass catcher means he could stay on the field all three downs too, a dynamic the Eagles have not had in their backfield for a while.

Pick 221: Asim Richards, Offensive Lineman, UNC

Asim Richards has a ton of games under his belt at UNC. His good size and decent athleticism combine with great savvy and technique to make him a solid contributor. While he may do better at guard in the NFL, he is exactly the type of late round lineman the Eagles like to draft and coach into a versatile back up.

Pick 250: Trey Dean III, Safety, Florida

Trey Dean III is an interesting late round prospect. Standing 6’3”, and over 200 pounds, Dean does his best work in man coverage and close to the line of scrimmage. He has long arms and plays with a lot of physicality. He could be a project, but a potential position switch to cornerback might be best for him.

