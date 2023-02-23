Vance Joseph will not be the Eagles’ new defensive coordinator

Another day, another development in the Philadelphia Eagles’ search for a new defensive coordinator.

Wednesday brought news that the Birds will NOT be hiring former Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard.

Thursday’s update rules out another candidate. Vance Joseph is joining Sean Payton’s coaching staff as the Denver Broncos’ new defensive coordinator, according to Peter Schrager.

Joseph reportedly met virtually with Nick Sirianni on Tuesday and then the duo of Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman on Wednesday.

Whether the Eagles really wanted to hire Joseph remains to be seen. It’s possible they’re OK with missing out on him. It’s not like he has the strongest track record.

Regardless, the Eagles’ list of known DC candidates is dwindling. The following names remain:

Dennard Wilson

Sean Desai

Jesse Minter

Chris Shula

There’s also been some unconfirmed buzz about them speaking with Georgia co-defensive coordinator Greg Schumann.

The feeling here is that Desai and Wilson are the strongest candidates to replace Jonathan Gannon at this point. Desai has the leg up in terms of having actual DC experience. Wilson brings continuity to the table as an in-house candidate.