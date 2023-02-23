Eagles 2023 coaching staff updates, rumors, and more

It wasn’t long after the final whistle of the Super Bowl that the Philadelphia Eagles were back to work trying to fill their offensive and defensive coordinator roles. Shane Steichen was hired as the Colts head coach and Jonathan Gannon as the Cardinals’ head coach just days after the end of the 2022 NFL season.

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off one of the best seasons in franchise history, so those are going to be some big shoes to fill by their successors. It’ll be particularly interesting to see what the team does on defense, since that isn’t Nick Sirianni’s side of the ball, and how the scheme might look different next season.

Sirianni and Howie Roseman said that they aren’t rushing to any staff decisions, but they are working with a sense of urgency to hopefully have pieces in place around the time of the NFL Combine.