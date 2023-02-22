Eagles lose defensive assistant coach to the Dolphins

For better or worse, the Philadelphia Eagles are going to look a lot different in 2023 in large part due to the numerous coaches off to new jobs. Obviously, the most notable are OC Shane Steichen (Colts HC), DC Jonathan Gannon (Cardinals HC), and LB coach Nick Rallis (Cardinals DC), but there are some other assistants that will assuredly make their way elsewhere, like Joe Kasper.

The #Dolphins are hiring #Eagles defensive quality control Joe Kasper as their new safeties coach, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 22, 2023

With Gannon gone, and the Eagles interviewing several different DC candidates, it’s not entirely surprising to see some of the defensive assistants take other jobs. It’s also not a huge surprise that Dolphina defensive coordinator Vic Fangio would add someone from the Eagles staff after working with the team throughout the 2022 season.

Kasper had significant interest elsewhere but chose Miami where he will coach its safeties — a position he coached & played much of his career + learn from new Dolphins DC Vic Fangio. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 22, 2023

The Eagles hired Casper ahead of the 2021 season, and it was the first NFL gig for the former three-year GA at Duke University. His experience at the college level included defensive backs for two years, and quarterbacks for his final season with the Blue Devils.

It seems like Philly is interviewing both experienced NFL guys and coaches from the collegiate ranks for their defensive coordinator position. If they do end up hiring someone like Vance Joseph, you have to imagine he’s already got some people in mind for the open positions on his staff.