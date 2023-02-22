Eagles News: A.J. Brown issues a warning to Howie Roseman

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

A.J. Brown: If Eagles don’t re-sign Jalen Hurts they should send me wherever he goes - PFT

A.J. Brown views himself and Jalen Hurts as a package deal. Brown said on the Raw Room podcast that if the Eagles don’t give Hurts a lucrative second contract, he’d want General Manager Howie Roseman to trade him wherever Hurts ends up. “You do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he’s going to go,” Brown said. “You talk about pressure, Howie, get it done.”

Garafolo: ‘Wouldn’t shock me’ if Jalen Hurts ‘bet on himself’ and played out final year of rookie deal - NFL.com

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo says “wouldn’t shock me” if Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts “bet on himself” and played out final year of rookie deal. [BLG Note: This sentiment seemed more about speculation than reporting. But it’s not hard to believe in Hurts betting on himself. And the Eagles should also know that, prompting to pay Hurts big.]

Thoughts on the Eagles’ Super Bowl loss and future - BGN

I was 100 percent wrong on Hurts. I thought his lack of arm talent would detract from his ability to be a top five player at his position. He’s proven that his intangibles are so strong they translate into noticeable improvement in his game. All those cliches about work ethic, will, etc. were all on display when Hurts took the field this season. He made numerous high-level throws and orchestrated what was likely the best offense in franchise history. I thought his ceiling would be as a high-level system quarterback that could create out of structure on occasion. I believe he benefited from the system and players around him but I also believe he was the piece that drove the Eagles offense. The coaching staff could do so much more because of what he brought to the table. His ability as a runner elevated the ground game and forced defenses to think in the RPO game. Hitting more on his intangibles, he seemed unfazed when the chips were down against Kansas City. The fumble was demoralizing and felt like a moment where the floodgates would open. Instead Hurts immediately flipped the script and led his team to a pair of scoring drives before the half. That same feeling persisted after Kansas City took an eight-point lead in the second half when the offense seems to be running out of steam after drives that yielded a field goal and a punt. Hurts instead led his team down the field, capping the tying drive with one of the more incredible runs you’ll see from a quarterback with a powerful 2-point conversion jolt. Not to beat a dead horse but rarely has it felt like the Eagles have had a QB who could flip the momentum the way Hurts did twice in the game.

Michigan’s Jesse Minter a candidate for Philadelphia Eagles DC job - Maize N Brew

Michigan Football finished the 2022 season with a 13-1 record and had one of the best defenses in the country. Michigan ranked 6th in total defense and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was a semi-finalist for the Broyles Award during his first year on the job. With success comes intrigue from other teams, and now Minter is a candidate for a defensive coordinator vacancy on a team that just went to the Super Bowl.

Sean McVay might not be done losing assistant coaches - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay’s coaching staff has been poached year after year since he joined the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. After a down year this past season, it seemed things were going to be different this time around - but now attrition is setting in once again. The Philadelphia Eagles have interviewed Rams defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Chris Shula for their vacant defensive coordinator position, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Shula and Eagles HC Nick Sirianni worked together on the then-San Diego Chargers staff back in 2015. The Eagles lost both their OC, Shane Steichen, and DC, Jonathan Gannon, to head coaching jobs after losing Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs.

More DC Candidates - Iggles Blitz

Dean Pees was the DC in 2017 and then Wink Martindale ran the defense from 2018-2020. Both are veteran coaches who love to attack the QB and come up with takeaways. That was a really good education for Minter. Minter was given good players to work with at Michigan and they finished 5th in the nation in defensive efficiency. They were 3rd in yards allowed and 5th in points allowed. No matter how you slice it, they had a great defense. Schematically, Minter looks like a good fit. He comes from a more aggressive background than Gannon, but still focuses on coverage. Michigan ran creative looks last year. They had interesting personnel and got the best out of them. That certainly is something the Ravens have done for years. I think Minter is an interesting candidate and I’m intrigued by him. He’s had success at all of his stops and has had to climb the ladder. He’s seen a variety of situations and all kinds of different schemes and ideas.

Can the Eagles regroup after Super Bowl 57 loss to Chiefs? - ESPN

Wearing a gold sweatshirt with the hood up, Eagles receiver A.J. Brown had his back to the large media contingent gathered at his locker stall early last week as he slowly collected all the items that had built up over the long season — opponents’ jerseys, cleats, gloves, swag — and placed them in an oversized trash bag. Hanging over his chair separate from the rest of his belongings was his game jersey from Super Bowl LVII, the decal of the Lombardi Trophy resting between the red Arizona mountains facing outwards — a reminder of what had just been within fingertip’s reach. When Brown had much of his stall cleaned out, he turned to face the media crowd, looking drained. He was asked if he was worried about not being able to get back to the dance. “I mean, you have to,” Brown said in a hushed tone. “This is a tough league. You don’t know how tomorrow looks, let alone a year from now.” The challenge in front of the Eagles is a sizable one following their 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the title game.

Siposs explains what went wrong on ugly Super Bowl punt - NBCSP

This week Siposs appeared on SEN Breakfast, an Australian radio show, to discuss many things - including what happened on the punt. Here are the highlights for Eagles fans. On the punt itself: “Look, to be honest, I was coming back from my injury as well and working my way into it. The first one went really, really well, and all I wanted to do was kind of continue on with the second one. I actually kind of just tweaked the left ankle on the plant foot, and just kind of didn’t get through the ball as well as I would’ve liked.”

Franchise tag explainer: What to know about Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, and tag types - Big Blue View

From a team’s perspective, the tag allows them to keep the player but forces a larger salary cap hit than the team would like. The full value of the tag is charged to the team’s cap. Per Over The Cap, the Giants currently have $46.993 million in cap space. Tagging Jones would drop the Giants’ available cap space to roughly $14.5 million without making any other moves to free more money. For the Giants, tagging Barkley would obviously leave them more cap space. If they are unable to reach a deal with Jones before the March 7 tag deadline, however, it could open them to a scenario GM Joe Schoen has said he would not allow to happen — Jones reaching the open market.

Cowboys free agency 2023: ESPN lists Dallas as top fit for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. - Blogging The Boys

The general consensus among Cowboys fans is that the team needs to find a way to be more aggressive in terms roster construction over the offseason. Signing a free agent hardly qualifies as an aggressive move, but landing someone who could be a bonafide difference-maker certainly does. While there is a lot of potential with Beckham Jr. and the Cowboys, it is also possible that it could not work out. There was quite a run of attention over the holiday season when he just visited the team to discuss things, one can only imagine how intense things would get if he were actually on the team. Obviously it is all worth it if he helps them on offense and provides a verifiable threat opposite of CeeDee Lamb which the team sorely needs, although Michael Gallup in his second year post-injury is still worth mentioning. Like most things in free agency this will likely come down to money. The Cowboys clearly did not feel comfortable with Beckham’s situation a few months ago and the fact that he did not play at all this past season suggests that they were right not to pay up. Wide receiver is one of the team’s top positions of need over the offseason, so signing Beckham would help allow them to go in other directions in the 2023 NFL draft. There are legitimate pros to the idea.

Washington moves on from two more offensive coaches - Hogs Haven

Less than a week after being signed as Washington’s assistant head coach/offensive coordinator, the deck appears to the be clearing for Eric Bieniemy to bring in his own people to fill out the offense. Former wide receivers coach and senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler is the latest casualty. And the current wide receivers’ coach, Drew Terrell looks like he won’t be far behind.

This Weekend in the XFL: 18-point comeback sparks exciting opening week - SB Nation

The XFL returned to the spotlight over the weekend, after the pandemic prematurely ended their first return campaign. If the opening week was any indicator, the league rebooted by Dany Garcia and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is bound for success. Social media was abuzz with people sounding off either about the players in the game or the creative and fun rules that made the game more exciting. There was a lot of action from the XFL over the weekend, so here’s a roundup of the biggest events from Week 1.

Monday Football Monday #126: biggest offseason questions - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa, Pete Sweeney, and Jeremy Reisman discuss the biggest off-season questions across the NFL. What if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t actually command a huge draft haul? Which head coach has the shortest tenure? Will Lamar Jackson ever play another snap for the Baltimore Ravens? What team is most likely to go from highly talked/cared about to insignificant? Will Derek Carr or Jimmy G have better records than their previous teams? Will the national media stop trying to pretend another AFC West team can catch the Chiefs?

