Super Bowl Injury Report: No changes for Eagles, Chiefs could be without starting wide receiver

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Note that this report is an estimation because the team held a walkthrough in lieu of a normal practice.

There are no changes to Wednesday’s report, which was also an estimate.

Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, Avonte Maddox, Robert Quinn, and Cam Jurgens were all listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE with partial rest designations.

The Eagles are taking it easy with these players since there’s plenty of time before they actually play on February 12.

This week’s schedule is about to ramp up with the Eagles holding normal practices on Friday and Saturday. Then the team will travel and arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl week on Sunday.

The countdown continues.

Side note: the Eagles did activate the window for Arryn Siposs to return from injured reserve.

So, there’s a chance he’ll replace Brett Kern as the Eagles’ punter.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OG Landon Dickerson (elbow, rest)

OT Lane Johnson (groin, rest)

C Cam Jurgens (hip, rest)

CB Avonte Maddox (toe, rest)

DE Robert Quinn (foot, rest)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

The Chiefs’ Thursday injury report is nearly identical to Thursday’s version. The only difference is that starting right guard Trey Smith was upgraded from limited to full.

In addition, Andy Reid provided some clarity on the Chiefs’ DNPs. The Chiefs’ head coach cast doubt on Hardman’s ability to play in the big game. Hardman started five of KC’s first seven games this season and averaged 4.3 targets per game before getting hurt in Week 9 and not playing again until the AFC Championship Game. He also handled some punt returns. The Eagles will be thankful to not have to deal with Hardman’s field-stretching speed (4.33s 40-yard dash, slightly faster than Quez Watkins’ 4.35s).

As for the likes of fellow wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney, Reid was more optimistic about their chances of playing.

Starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is still in the concussion protocol and must be independently cleared before playing.

Patrick Mahomes had the following to say when asked about the status of his ankle (via Arrowhead Pride):

“I just was generally sore, I think. It’s a physical game. My whole body was a little bit sore, so I don’t think I took any step backward or anything like that. I had no reaggravation of the ankle — just the general, a little bit of pain I had playing with it. But other than that, I feel like I’m in a good spot.”

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring)

CB L’Jarius Sneed (concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Willie Gay (shoulder)

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle)

RB Jerick McKinnon (ankles)

RB Isiah Pacheco (wrist)

OG Trey Smith (ankle)

WR Justin Watson (illness)