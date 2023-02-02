 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jonathan Gannon before Eagles vs. 49ers: “We’re gonna f***ing gut these guys”

Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator’s stock just went up.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
NFL: DEC 04 Titans at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jonathan Gannon has not always been the most popular man in Philadelphia.

The following results were conducted from a poll regarding the Eagles’ defensive coordinator here at Bleeding Green Nation on January 8:

Surprising results considering the Eagles’ statistical defensive success. But clearly not everyone has been impressed.

One would think Gannon’s standing has improved since early last month. The Birds are coming off back-to-back playoff wins with just seven points allowed in each game. That’s pretty good!

Of course, the biggest test for Gannon lies ahead in Super Bowl LVII. Shutting down Daniel Jones and the combination of Brock Purdy/Josh Johnson is one thing. Merely forcing Patrick Mahomes to have a mediocre performance should be considered a huge challenge.

If you’re looking for a reason to feel inspired, perhaps this NSFW video of Gannon being fired up before the NFC Championship Game will do something for you:

Damn.

Gannon talked the talk and walked the walk with that one.

Now let’s see if he can bring the juice again in the biggest game of the season.

