Giants safety suggests that anyone could coach this Eagles roster to the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles have been an extremely good football team this season. They had the best record in the NFC during the regular season, they won the NFC Championship game by 1,000 points (do not fact check), and they have myriad players on All-Pro teams and as finalists for end of season awards.

At least a little bit of that has to be due to the man coaching the team...right?

Well, if you are New York Giants safety Julian Love you would NOT be “handing it to” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni under these, or any, circumstances. Love appeared on Thursday morning’s edition of Good Morning Football on NFL Network and was asked about Sirianni’s coaching style. You can see Love’s flippant reaction about the coach who will be coaching in the Super Bowl, in case you’d forgotten, in the clip below.

Some interesting Nick Sirianni comments from Giants safety Julian Love on GMFB this morning. pic.twitter.com/xdxeKGjuhD — Bob Wankel (@BobWankelCB) February 2, 2023

“He’s a guy who is doing a really good job because he’s not getting into the way of his team. He has an experienced roster, uh, from top to bottom on offense [and] defense,” Love said after smirking to begin his answer.

Love is then interrupted by one of the hosts of the show, as a clip of Sirianni mugging for the camera runs, to ask if he, as an NFL player, likes seeing that from a coach. “I don’t like it. I don’t like it all,” Love notes.

“He’s in for a free ride right now, you guys could coach this team,” Love concludes while gesturing at the hosts, as everyone on set devolves into laughter and discussion of this being “bulletin board material” and Love not signing with the Birds ever.

I mean...everyone is entitled to their own opinion but it is pretty wild how the narrative this season has shifted from “the Eagles are lucky and had an easy schedule” to “literally anyone on this planet could coach this team to the Super Bowl with their eyes closed.” Well, whatever the reason for Philadelphia’s success this season is, I hope Love enjoys watching the game from his couch while Sirianni is on the field in Arizona trying to win a trophy.