Jalen Hurts winning the Super Bowl would be monumental and unprecedented

This Super Bowl will be historic in many ways.

Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes will be the first Black QBs to face off in a Super Bowl.

Jason and Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, will the first mom to have two sons competing in the Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, will become the first black woman agent to represent a player in the Super Bowl.

AND Jalen Hurts could cement himself as arguably the first dual threat quarterback to win it all.

On The EPA Podcast #15 for BGN Radio, Shane Haff explained how Hurts winning would be monumental and unprecedented.

“If you don’t count Russell Wilson as a true dual threat, I kind of consider him more of an improvising kind of guy as well. You’re splitting hairs at that point. He [Jalen Hurts] would be the first true running quarterback. I mean Cam [Newton] didn’t win his, he was kind of that running QB and it’s a newer bread, Lamar [Jackson] hasn’t won one, so he has the chance to be the first of that kind of archetype that would win the Super Bowl.”

The game is evolving and it’s time for dual threat QBs to get more respect. So hopefully, if Hurts can get the job done we as a society and lovers of the game will be able put the tired argument to rest and to turn over a new leaf.

Victor Williams responded:

“Then we could finally get off the topic that dual threat QBs are not sustainable and then we can start saying stop drafting these pocket statues. I feel like the game is changing anyway, the game is moving toward more hybrid QBs, guys who are mobile, guys who can run the RPO and putting that in motion. People are going to look at Jalen Hurts and say maybe our guy can do that.”

Let’s reflect on a few of Jalen Hurts’ accomplishments this past season.

He’s a favorite for Super Bowl LVII MVP, the Eagles are 16-1 this season when he starts and he broke the single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback, which was held by Michael Vick. He shouldn’t even need a ring to prove how amazing of a player he is, we all witnessed his greatness, but at the end of the day it’s so much bigger than him.

By winning it all Hurts, a dual threat QB, will finally be able to do what many before him could not. By winning it all Hurts will also make a statement for dual threat QBs coming behind him.

