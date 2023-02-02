Eagles Reacts Survey: Which Super Bowl storyline is your favorite?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia Eagles fans and fans across the country.

The Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl, and there are a whole lot of storylines out there heading into the matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

There are a lot of connections between these teams, with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni getting his NFL coaching started in Kansas City (2009-2012), but ultimately wasn’t retained when Andy Reid was hired following his 14-year tenure in Philadelphia (1999-2012). This will also be the first time that there will be two Black starting quarterbacks in the Super Bowl — Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes —, and the first time two brothers — Jason and Travis Kelce — will compete against each other in a Super Bowl.

Which storyline is your favorite?