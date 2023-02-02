Share All sharing options for: What They’re Saying About The Eagles: San Fraudcisco Salty Whiners Edition

WHAT’S GOING ON BLEEDING GREEN NATION?!?!?!?!

I told you the Eagles were going to the Super Bowl.

I take full credit for it. I talked all the shit about the Eagles this offseason. “We have a running back who can processes exactly one read before running”. “Nick Sirianni is the corniest coach to exist can’t wait to fire him next season” (I still haven’t forgiven him for saying “Ertz is a jawn” and I never will). “Gannon makes me miss Jim’s sticks defense”. The universe simply could not allow me to be correct, ergo the Eagles are going to the Super Bowl.

That being said, I have to put a disclaimer down on this one for everyone’s health. According to Harvard excessive salt consumption can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke. And oooooooh boy is there a lot of salt in this one. We have 49ers fans, Cowboys fans, Vikings fans, and just general “ew Philadelphia” types all together here. I’m going to rim my margarita with this WTS later tonight.

So gather round my friends, Eagles fans, and whatever masochist from the Niners fandom who has decided to pop by for a read. This is

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE EAGLES: California Whine Country Edition

Smith Caught It (Unlike Dez)

MILES GOES IN UNTOUCHED FOR THE FIRST STRIKE! (7-0)

PURDY STRIPSACKFUMBLEINTERCEPTION!

INCOMING SALT STORM

Hassan Reddick DPOY Appreciation Post

Dad, what’s tackling? I don’t know son, we’re Eagles. (7-7)