Eagles linebackers coach joins Jonathan Gannon’s staff

Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis is leaving Philadelphia to become the Arizona Cardinals’ new defensive coordinator, according to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Rallis, 29, originally joined Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff in January 2021. He came over from the Minnesota Vikings, where he had experience working under Mike Zimmer.

Former Eagles defensive coordinator and new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was also once a Zimmer assistant, though he did not overlap with Rallis in Minny. But they obviously spent the last two years together in Philly. And so this development doesn’t come as a surprise considering their connection.

Rallis oversaw an Eagles linebacker corps that was closer to a strength than it was a total liability in 2022. That’s a big upgrade from previous years when it’s been a real position of weakness for Philly. T.J. Edwards had a career year and was actually named to Pro Football Focus’s All-Pro team. Kyzir White only allowed a 74.4 passer rating in coverage in addition to having the lowest missed tackle percentage of his career. Both players are set to be free agents when the new league year begins with Nakobe Dean waiting in the wings to take over one starting spot.

In addition to finding a new offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator, Sirianni must also hire a new linebackers coach.