Eagles News: Philadelphia’s most improved player

Every NFL team’s most improved player in 2022 - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles: DI Milton Williams. 2021 PFF Grade: 49.6, 2022 PFF Grade: 89.8. Improvement: 27.2. In just his second NFL season, Williams flashed potential as a rotational player on the Eagles’ defensive line. Stout against the run, he finished the season with a 73.5 PFF run-defense grade and didn’t miss any tackles.

NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles add to their secondary with two first-round picks - BGN

Pick 10: Christian Gonzalez, Cornerback, Oregon. The Eagles will need to reload in their secondary this offseason. James Bradberry is likely to test free agency, C.J. Gardner Johnson might be too pricey to keep in Philadelphia and the Eagles could do better than Marcus Epps at the other safety position. So spending a top ten pick on a very talented coverage corner feels like a no brainer. Whoever succeeds Jonathan Gannon as defensive coordinator will have an impact on the type of cornerback the Eagles will want, but Gonzalez fits the mold of the modern boundary defender.

Programming Note: NEW BGN DRAFT SHOW LAUNCHING SOON! - BGN Radio

The road to the 2023 NFL draft starts next week and we’ve got you covered. Each week Shane Haff will be joined by various experts to conduct mock drafts, interviews and take a look at top prospects. Stay tuned!

Roob’s Obs: NFL refuses to admit Super Bowl field conditions were deplorable - NBCSP

1. I had to laugh at the NFL’s “statement” about the field conditions at State Farm Stadium last Sunday: “The State Farm Stadium field surface met the required standards for the maintenance of natural surfaces, as per NFL policy.” What a crock. Not surprising the league showed no accountability for the deplorable field conditions and hid behind such a lame statement. How do you play a Super Bowl on a hockey rink? I asked Howie Roseman if the team would make any sort of formal complaint to the league about the field, and he replied in a near-whisper, “Both teams played on the same field.” I pointed out that the field conditions clearly neutralized the Eagles’ biggest strength, their pass rush, and he quietly repeated, “Both teams played on the same field.” And while I appreciate Roseman – and the entire organization – not using the field as an excuse – especially after the way the 49ers whined and cried after the Eagles beat ‘em – the field was completely unacceptable for a preseason game, much less a Super Bowl. We could all see Eagles players slipping on every other snap, and a few Chiefs players, too. The field had a major impact on the way the game was played, and that can’t happen. Shame on the NFL for hiding behind a hollow statement. I don’t know who would have won if the game were played on a field that allowed guys from both teams to perform the way they’re capable of. But it would have been awfully nice to find out.

Money Talk - Iggles Blitz

Kelce remains the best center in football. It would be great to have him for another season. If he does retire, then Seumalo becomes a player you want to bring back. I’m not sure the Eagles can have both. Hargrave is critical. A good DT will push the pocket. Hargrave is outstanding because he can actually beat blockers and get to the QB himself. The biggest issue will be if the Eagles can afford him. Nakobe Dean will take one LB spot. It would be good to bring back Edwards to pair with him. Epps had a solid year. He’s nowhere near CGJ, but that makes him more affordable. The Eagles can pair Epps with Reed Blankenship to form a young safety duo. Brandon Graham would be great to keep around if they can work out the money. Zach Pascal is another player I’d love to see stick around. He was valuable as a STer and role player on offense. I hate the thought of losing both James Bradberry and CGJ, but they both want big deals. I think they’ll follow the money.

Pro Football Focus has the Broncos signing Miles Sanders this offseason - Mile High Report

He had your classic breakout year in a contract year sort of season, so that is a bit of a red flag. In 2021, Sanders failed to find the end zone and has never topped 1,000 yards (or even 900 yards) before this past season. With that said, Sanders has a career yard per carry for 5.0 yards in his four seasons with the Eagles and averaged 5.5 yards per carry in 2021 and 5.3 yards per carry in 2020. So, while his overall rushing stats have not looked great, he has been an effective runner when given his opportunities. He also lacks big-time wear and tear on his body with him only getting over 200 rushing attempts once during his career. So, Sanders would give the Broncos a solid option to lean on while Javonte Williams recovers from a major knee injury this offseason and likely into the start of the 2023 season. When healthy, Sanders and Williams would give the Broncos one of the best one-two punches in the game and hopefully help quarterback Russell Wilson have a bounce-back season in 2023.

What Eric Bieniemy’s move means for the Chiefs, Commanders and his career - ESPN

What does Bieniemy’s hiring mean ahead of Commanders’ likely sale? It’s hard to fully know what it means, but it’s hard to imagine anyone coming here unless they felt comfortable Rivera would be coaching here in 2023. It’s one thing to try to bring on an established coach like Sean Payton — as he said one potential ownership group tried to do — it’s another to then perform a search that would include top assistants. The other factor some have mentioned in Bieniemy’s favor is that with new owners, perhaps he could earn the job after this season if they wanted to fire Rivera. But there are some sticking points here. If Bieniemy’s offense does well, it likely means Washington has a good season — and Rivera would stick around. If the Commanders’ offense struggles, it would be a hard sell to promote Bieniemy or anyone else off this staff. Perhaps if Washington’s offense becomes explosive, but the team still finishes around .500 and the owners want a change then Bieniemy has a stronger case to take over.

Why Dallas might consider bringing back WR Randall Cobb - Blogging The Boys

This would hardly be the only move Dallas should make at WR this offseason. They need to be thinking about Michael Gallup’s 2022 struggles and considering someone who could potentially step in as the number-two receiver. At best, Cobb would be fourth on the depth chart and hopefully getting pushed for playing time by younger guys like Jalen Tolbert and Simi Fehoko. But given the question marks swirling around all of those other receivers, couldn’t a guy like Randall Cobb provide some value? His age is a concern, but he has the unique circumstance of having starred for Mike McCarthy in Green Bay and successfully working with Dak Prescott, Michael Gallup, and others just a few years ago in Dallas. As long as he still has some juice left on the field, Cobb might get consideration from the Cowboys’ front office in the coming months.

Big Blue View mailbag: Wan’Dale Robinson vs. Richie James, draft questions, more - Big Blue View

Steve Harrington asks: The 2023 Eagles (both players and coordinators) won’t be the same as in 2022. Salary cap is also in issue. What will it take for the 2023 Giants to narrow the gap between the two teams? Ed says: Steve, the gap is going to narrow somewhat naturally. The Eagles have lost both coordinators. They currently have slightly more than $7 million in cap space, with a ton of important players heading to free agency. They will carry dead money from several contracts that are going to void this offseason. They are not going to be able to keep everyone they would like to keep. The Giants just need to keep piling bricks on top of their foundation. We know and have talked a lot about where they need to add talent — wide receiver, interior offensive line, maybe tight end, linebacker, cornerback, defensive line. Pretty much everywhere. They need to have a good draft. They need some of the injured rookies from 2022 to rebound in 2023. They need to be right with a couple of modest free agent signings. There is no magic formula, other than continue to upgrade the roster in any way they can.

Who should stay, and who should go? - Hogs Haven

Tight Ends Coach. Incumbent: Juan Castillo. We knew it was going to be hard losing the irreplaceable Pete Hoener, but swapping him for an offensive line coach was a pretty dubious move from the start. Washington’s tight ends performed, in a word, terribly, in 2022. Was that all on Castillo? Probably not, but when your top tight end has 323 yards and 1 TD, that not anywhere close to enough. Coming from coaching the best tight end in the league, Beiniemy will surely demand more of the position, and he does have a fair amount of potential in his tight end room. I doubt Castillo is the guy to help them realize that potential. Verdict: Definitely move on.

7 potential landing spots for Aaron Rodgers, ranked - SB Nation

5. Washington Commanders. The Commanders have a new offensive coordinator. On Friday afternoon, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the organization was finalizing a deal with Eric Bieniemy to become their next assistant head coach/offensive coordinator. Might Rodgers be the next quarterback Bieniemy gets to coach? Again, there are a few sticking points. First, the idea that the Packers would trade Rodgers within the NFC. Second, the plan entering the offseason for Washington was to ride with second-year passer Sam Howell as their quarterback, given the failed Carson Wentz experiment. But this is Rodgers we are talking about. Putting those plans on hold, even for a season, might be appealing to Washington. The Commanders have talent on both sides of the ball. What was missing was consistency at the quarterback position. Rodgers certainly brings that to the table.

Mac McClung becomes first Sixer to win NBA Dunk Contest - Liberty Ballers

Mac McClung has been a Philadelphia 76er for less than a week, but he’s already entered his name in the annals of franchise history. Many folks didn’t know Mac’s name prior to tonight, but they’ll surely remember his name after an electrifying dunk contest performance that secured the Sixers franchise their first victory in the event. Andre Iguodala, you can sleep easy tonight. McClung started out by hurtling a mega person (shout-out Kicking and Screaming), with a tap off the glass into the dunk for his first 50.0.

