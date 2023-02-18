NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles add to their secondary with two first-round picks

Now that the season is over, BGN’s NFL Mock Draft Simulation series is back. Every week leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft we will be running a seven-round simulation. Multiple factors will impact what these simulations look like; changing consensus on players will alter the shape of draft boards and free agency moves will affect how team needs are projected. For this week, days after the Super Bowl, there are still so many things unclear about how the draft could play out. At this stage, here is one potential path for the Philadelphia Eagles. (Note: We are using the PFF Simulator, which means using their draft boards. No trades.)

Pick 10: Christian Gonzalez, Cornerback, Oregon

The Eagles will need to reload in their secondary this offseason. James Bradberry is likely to test free agency, C.J. Gardner Johnson might be too pricey to keep in Philadelphia and the Eagles could do better than Marcus Epps at the other safety position. So spending a top ten pick on a very talented coverage corner feels like a no brainer. Whoever succeeds Jonathan Gannon as defensive coordinator will have an impact on the type of cornerback the Eagles will want, but Gonzalez fits the mold of the modern boundary defender.

Pick 30: Antonio Johnson, Safety, Texas A&M

The Eagles go secondary again with their second first round pick. Antonio Johnson would be a perfect antidote to C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s potential exit. Johnson is an athletic, physical defender who can play both safety spots and drop down into the slot.

Pick 62: Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame

This would be a coup for the Eagles in the second round. Reinforcements on the defensive line will be crucial, especially with Brandon Graham likely retiring. Isaiah Foskey has the size and speed to be a dangerous pass rusher, especially rotating in with Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick.

Pick 94: Tyjae Spears, Running Back, Tulane

The Eagles will be looking to replace Miles Sanders’ production this offseason. Sanders is a free agent and the Eagles will likely not have the money to keep him around. While Kenneth Gainwell showed promise in the playoffs, Philly could add another dangerous ball carrier to their backfield through the draft. Tyjae Spears is a game breaking running back whose speed and agility makes him a threat to score on every touch. He is also a legit pass catching back who could develop into a major weapon in the NFL.

Pick 221: Richard Gouraige, Offensive Lineman, Florida

It would not be an Eagles draft without adding another young talent to the offensive line. Richard Gouraige is a technically sound, extremely physical offensive lineman who can play tackle or guard at a high level. He is not a great athlete nor does he have any overwhelming physical traits, but he is a damn solid player.

Pick 250: Tre Tucker, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati

A sneaky priority for the Eagles should be adding some juice to their return game this offseason. They won 16 games this year without dynamic special teams play, but it’s not sustainable to win games without strong play in the third phase of football. Tre Tucker is a legit returner who thrived at Cincinnati with great speed and vision with the ball in his hands. He is also a dynamic offensive weapon who could help shake up the bottom half of the receiver depth chart.