Thoughts on the Eagles’ expected offensive coordinator change

The busy Eagles offseason has officially begun.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Eagles QB Coach Brian Johnson will replace former Offenseive Coordinator Shane Steichen, who was introduced Tuesday as the Indianapolis Colts’ new head coach.

With the Eagles success this season and Jalen Hurts’ insane development, we all knew that there was a strong possibility that we’d see Steichen move on. It was only right to promote from within the organization to a guy is certainly qualified for the job and has the trust of Jalen Hurts.

On The EPA Podcast #17, Victor Williams shared his thoughts on the move.

“I think the offense could benefit from some fresh new ideas because as great as Shane Steichen was, he was very very good for the offense this year, I do think Jalen Hurts bailed him out at times when things kind of broke down and Jalen Hurts had to make something out of nothing or make plays happen with his legs or just had phenomenal throws that had bailed out questionable play designs.”

Johnson, a young offensive mastermind has a bright future ahead. He was the Offensive Coordinator for the University of Florida and helped get Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts to the NFL. He also played a significant role in Dak Prescott earning All-SEC honors while at Mississippi State.

Shane Haff explained:

“Let’s be honest, the Eagles ran a high school offense and I don’t mean that as a negative. The Eagles had a very simple offense, it’s RPOs, it’s zone-read, it’s smash, it’s dagger, verticals, that’s kind of the menu of concepts that they had. They executed them to perfection, they said our line is better than you are, our receivers are better than your corners, our quarterback is better than your linebackers we’re just going to beat you however you give it to us and we don’t have to reinvent the wheel.” “I do think you’re going to have to expand it a little bit moving forward because teams are going to have a whole off-season to study that now and they’re going to come back with a better plan. I don’t think Shane Steichen was incapable of doing that but you bring in Brian Johnson it brings in some new ideas as well.”

