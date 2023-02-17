Eagles sign 14 players [UPDATE]

The Philadelphia Eagles signed 14 players, according to an official team announcement. Here’s the list:

WR Devon Allen

WR Tyrie Cleveland

DB Mario Goodrich

DE Tarron Jackson

OT Fred Johnson

OT Roderick Johnson

DE Matt Leo

OG Sua Opeta

OG Tyrese Robinson

LB Davion Taylor

WR Greg Ward

DT Marvin Wilson

UPDATE: The Eagles originally announced 12 signings but later said they also signed DB Andre Chachere and C Cameron Tom.

You’ll notice that these players finished the season on the practice squad. It’s standard practice for teams to sign these guys to contracts that allow them to join the 90-man offseason roster. Most of them will likely be around for training camp and the preseason games, though they’re at risk of being cut at any point.

Here’s a player-by-player breakdown.

DEVON ALLEN

The Olympic athlete showed some intriguing promise as a deep threat and special teams gunner in the 2022 preseason but never saw any regular season snaps. We’ll see if he can do enough to earn a roster spot in 2023. He will be dealing with less of a transition from track to football this offseason.

TYRIE CLEVELAND

Cleveland has some (limited) NFL experience. He’s not exactly a high upside prospect considering he turns 26 in September but he can help to fill offseason reps. He could be this year’s Deon Cain; a veteran who flirts with being on the roster bubble but ultimately falls short.

MARIO GOODRICH

Goodrich was one of the Eagles’ top rated UDFA signings from last year. He had some flashes in camp but didn’t do enough to make the roster. The Eagles temporarily elevated Goodrich for one game as injury insurance but he didn’t play any snaps in 2022. He’s a candidate to be a backup corner.

TARRON JACKSON

The 2021 sixth-round pick seemingly had a great training camp but the coaching staff clearly didn’t trust him to play. Jackson began the season on the roster but got cut and brought back on the practice squad. The Eagles opted to keep Janarius Robinson, who they signed from the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad, on the team over Jackson. He’ll be fighting to earn a job as a depth edge rusher.

FRED JOHNSON

The Eagles signed Johnson, who’s logged eight starts in 28 games played, to their practice squad in November. With Andre Dillard likely to leave in free agency, the Eagles will need to find more tackle depth. Johnson can compete for that role.

RODERICK JOHNSON

The Eagles signed Johnson, who’s logged six starts in 29 games played, to their practice squad in late September. Then they cut him in late November ... only to bring him back about a week later. His outlook is similar to Fred’s.

MATT LEO

Leo originally joined the Eagles as part of the NFL International Player Pathway Program in April 2020. Now that his three years of exempt status are up, he’ll count against the limit if he makes the roster or practice squad. The odds are working against the 30-year-old edge rusher who has never played a regular season snap.

SUA OPETA

Opeta has logged four starts in 25 games played for the Eagles since originally joining the team in 2019. He spent a bulk of the 2022 season as a healthy scratch before getting waived and returning on the practice squad. He will compete for a depth interior offensive line role again this offseason.

TYRESE ROBINSON

Robinson originally signed to the Eagles’ practice squad in October. Then they cut him and brought him back. He has his work cut out for him when it comes to becoming the most popular Tyrese in Philadelphia.

DAVION TAYLOR

Taylor started training camp strong but then really faltered in the preseason games. Viewed as a roster bubble player, the 2020 third-round pick failed to make the team but hung around on the practice squad all season. This summer could be his last chance to stick in Philly.

GREG WARD

G-Ward got hurt during training camp. He was waived from injured reserve and later re-joined the practice squad in October. Not a bad practice body to have around given his work ethic and knowledge of the system but there isn’t much more of a ceiling for a player who turns 28 this summer.

MARVIN WILSON

The Eagles temporarily elevated Big Marv from the practice squad to help replace Jordan Davis while the rookie first-round pick missed some time due an ankle injury. They clearly didn’t like what they saw from that one game because they went out and signed Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.

ANDRE CHACHERE

Chachere is a versatile defender who can play at safety and nickel cornerback. He’s looked better at the former position. Chachere can also contribute on special teams. He logged 10 defensive snaps and 141 special teams snaps last season.

CAMERON TOM

Tom has made one career start over 11 games played. His chances of sticking around as center depth will go up if Jason Kelce retires.

PRACTICE SQUAD PLAYERS NOTABLY NOT SIGNED

Andre Chachere , Anthony Harris, Mac McCain, Noah Togiai, and Cameron Tom were notably not signed despite finishing the season on the practice squad. It’s possible they’ll be back in the future, assuming the Eagles want them, but it’s also possible they’ll just look to latch on elsewhere.

UPDATE: The Eagles signed Chachere and Tom. Harris, McCain, and Togiai remain unsigned.