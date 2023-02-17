Eagles News: NFL rules analyst would be “shocked” if the league doesn’t outlaw Philly’s QB sneaks

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Quarterback Push Could Be Outlawed by NFL Next Season - The 33rd Team

Pushing a ball carrier to help move him forward has been legal in the NFL since 2005 and in the college game since 2013. But amazingly, the Eagles really have been the first team to weaponize it. After getting a season-long look at it, the league doesn’t like what it sees. “I think the league is going to look at this, and I’d be shocked if they don’t make a change,’’ said Dean Blandino, a rules analyst for Fox Sports and The 33rd Team, who was the NFL’s vice president of officiating from 2013 to 2017. The league’s competition committee will meet in two weeks at the league scouting combine in Indianapolis and then again prior to the NFL owners meeting in Phoenix in late March. The Tush Push will be on their agenda. Any rule change recommendations by the committee would be voted on by the owners in Arizona. “I was talking to (Denver Broncos coach) Sean Payton during Sunday’s game, and he said we’re going to do this every time next season if they don’t take it out,’’ Blandino said.

Report: Eagles expected to request an interview with Vance Joseph - BGN

With Jonathan Gannon leaving Philadelphia to become the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, the Eagles need a new defensive coordinator. And it appears that the Arizona Cardinals’ current defensive coordinator is a contender to come to Philadelphia. The Eagles are expected to request an interview with Vance Joseph, according to a report from Josina Anderson. Speaking with 97.5 The Fanatic on Wednesday morning, Adam Schefter also indicated he was on their radar. The Denver Broncos are also said to have interest in Joseph, which is a bit peculiar since he used to be their head coach.

Arizona Cardinals moving on from Vance Joseph per report - Revenge Of The Birds

This is a step a number of fans and media had been waiting for and basically makes sure all major coaching positions have turned over for the Arizona Cardinals, as well as the general manager and first assistant general manager. Gannon could bring in someone like [Eagles LBs coach] Nick Rallis who is considered a young up and comer, or even Mike Zimmer.

At the Podium: Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman wrap up the 2022-2023 season - BGN Radio

Head Coach Nick Sirianni and General Manager Howie Roseman spoke with the Philly media on Thursday afternoon about the Super Bowl, losing their offensive and defensive coordinators, Jalen Hurts contract and more.

Source: The Eagles’ and Vikings’ trade conditions for Jalen Reagor - PhillyVoice

The statistical benchmarks are now known. Per a source, the fifth round pick will become a fourth-round pick if Reagor achieves any of the following benchmarks either in 2022 or 2023: 40 receptions, 500 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns. In 2022, Reagor had 8 catches for 104 yards and 1 TD, so he did not reach any of those benchmarks. The Eagles will hope Reagor is five times more productive for the Vikings in 2023.

The Sad PC - Iggles Blitz

Joseph is a good candidate, but isn’t compelling to me. The key is that he’s been a DC for multiple teams and has experience. If you look at Super Bowl winners, they had veteran DCs or head coaches who had a defensive background going back a long way. The last new DC with an offensive head coach was Steve Spagnuolo in 2007. And he had been a DC in college and NFL Europe so he wasn’t new to running a defense. He also had coached in a Super Bowl as a positional assistant with the Eagles in 2004. Dennard Wilson has coached in the NFL for a decade. He’s got a good background. But he’s never run a defense, at any level. It is fair to wonder if promoting him would be wise for a team hoping to get back to the Super Bowl. You could always hire him and also bring in a senior defensive consultant to help out.

2023 NFL predictions: Early picks for Super Bowl, MVP, breakouts - ESPN

Mike Clay, fantasy football analyst: Eagles over Bengals. The Eagles’ 2023 schedule will be much tougher than it was during their Super Bowl run this season, but this is a legitimately good roster that figures to return a majority of its star/cornerstone players. That includes Jalen Hurts, who exploded into a superstar in his second year as an NFL starter. Similarly, the Bengals have most of the core still in place for 2023, as well as an elite, franchise QB in Burrow.

Ranking the Eagles’ top unrestricted free agents, from Javon Hargrave to Miles Sanders - The Athletic

1. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S, 25. Acquired just before Week 1 in exchange for Day 3 draft-pick considerations, Gardner-Johnson became the Eagles’ turnover maker, tying for the NFL lead with six interceptions while transitioning from nickel to safety. His production, age and versatility are likely to make him an attractive player on the market. He might be too expensive for the Eagles.

The area where Haason Reddick wants to keep stepping up next season - NBCSP

So players like Jason Kelce and Jalen Hurts and Lane Johnson, the typical leaders, delivered their messages. But there was another speech that really seemed to resonate and it came from Haason Reddick. “He was just like, ‘F— everything else. Just unload the clip,’ metaphorically,” Quez Watkins recalled. “He was just saying give it all you got. Blood, sweat and tears, everything you have for this last game. Just go get it. That was the biggest message.” It’s the type of speech Reddick wouldn’t have been able to give at the beginning of the season. Because even though he was the big free agent signing of the offseason and coming off back-to-back double digit sack seasons, Reddick joined a team last March that was already full of leaders. Guys like Kelce, Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox had been in Philly for over a decade so Reddick wasn’t going to walk through the door and declare himself a leader. He wasn’t going to just start giving speeches. That takes time.

Report: Eagles’ Roy Istvan Considered a ‘Top Candidate’ for Colts O-Line Coach Opening - Stampede Blue

According to the IndyStar’s Nate Atkins, Philadelphia Eagles assistant offensive line coach Roy Istvan is considered a ‘top candidate’ to fill the Indianapolis Colts offensive line coach vacancy on newly named head coach Shane Steichen’s coaching staff.

Seeing Mama Kelce meet both her sons after the Super Bowl is so emotional - SB Nation

We always knew Super Bowl Sunday was going to be simultaneously the best, and the worst day for Mama Kelce — but newly-released video of her on the field shortly following the end of the game really puts it all in focus.

5 thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys following the Super Bowl - Blogging The Boys

Last week I wrote something for SBNation.com about how the Eagles had the best offseason of any team in the NFL. They lost the Super Bowl, but that remains true. Obviously I did not enjoy writing that, but how can you deny it? The Eagles went all-in (more on that term in a second) and lost the ultimate game to one of the greatest quarterbacks ever by three points. They damn near did the whole thing. But the Eagles, contrary to what Jerry Jones seems to think, are hardly all-in. It is very true that they will have to deal with things that they have not had to in terms of A.J. Brown’s contract coming into play on the salary cap, giving out a new deal to Jalen Hurts, their staff getting picked apart (offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is already headed to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is headed to lead the Arizona Cardinals), so on and so forth, but they have the 10th and 30th overall picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have a lot of talent on rookie contracts still. They did not sell out for one single season. It would be incredible to see the Cowboys approach this offseason as aggressively as we saw the Eagles approach last year’s. They are a template for how that needs to be done in today’s day and age.

Mike Tannenbaum predicts franchise tag for Daniel Jones - Big Blue View

What sort of contract agreement will quarterback Daniel Jones and the New York Giants come to? In this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast former New York Jets GM and Miami Dolphins executive vice president Mike Tannenbaum suggested that the franchise tag rather than a long-term deal is the best course of action for the Giants. “To me, he’s going to get franchised,” Tannenbaum said. “I’m sure the Giants are going to look at this say, hey, he’s done it for a year. He played really well. We’re happy with him, we’ll franchise him, get through the season and then go from there.” There has been a good deal of discussion about the average annual value of a long-term contract for Jones, and the common thought is that it would land somewhere in the $35-38 million neighborhood. The quarterback franchise tag is $32.416 million for 2023.

Eric Bieniemy had dinner with Commanders brass last night, interviews for their OC job today - Hogs Haven

Eric Bieniemy would be the highest profile hire for Rivera, and would join a team that has a lot of question marks going into the new league year next month. Washington’s ownership situation casts a massive shadow over next season, and has been brought up by potential OC candidates. If the team is sold this year, Ron Rivera’s seat likely gets very hot, and there has already been a story from Broncos HC Sean Payton that potential buyers of the team had approached him about replacing Rivera.

