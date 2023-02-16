Report: Eagles expected to request an interview with Vance Joseph

With Jonathan Gannon leaving Philadelphia to become the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, the Eagles need a new defensive coordinator.

And it appears that the Arizona Cardinals’ current defensive coordinator is a contender to come to Philadelphia.

The Eagles are expected to request an interview with Vance Joseph, according to a report from Josina Anderson. Speaking with 97.5 The Fanatic on Wednesday morning, Adam Schefter also indicated he was on their radar.

The Denver Broncos are also said to have interest in Joseph, which is a bit peculiar since he used to be their head coach.

Joseph joined the Cards in 2019 after being fired by the Broncos. He had previously served as the Miami Dolphins’ defensive coordinator during the 2016 season. Here’s how his defenses have ranked:

2016 — 20th by DVOA, t-24th in opponent offensive points per game

2019 — 20th by DVOA, 28th in opponent offensive points per game

2020 — 10th by DVOA, 10th in opponent offensive points per game

2021 — 6th by DVOA, 10th in opponent offensive points per game

2022 — 24th by DVOA, 32nd in opponent offensive points per game

As you can see, Joseph has had some success but his track record isn’t overly impressive.

It remains to be seen if Joseph is the Eagles’ top candidate for their DC opening. They might just opt to promote defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson. But even if that is their plan, they’re still required to interview an external minority candidate before finalizing a hire.